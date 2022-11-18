Advanced search
Elon Musk asks Twitter software engineers to report to office -email

11/18/2022 | 12:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

(Reuters) - Elon Musk emailed Twitter staff on Friday asking that any employees who write software code report to the 10th floor of Twitter's office in San Francisco at 2 p.m., according to an email reviewed by Reuters.

"There will be short, technical interviews that allow me to better understand the Twitter tech stack," Musk wrote in the memo.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; writing by Sheila Dang; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 590 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 578 B 578 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
