Elon Musk asks Twitter software engineers to report to office -email
11/18/2022 | 12:52pm EST
(Reuters) - Elon Musk emailed Twitter staff on Friday asking that any employees who write software code report to the 10th floor of Twitter's office in San Francisco at 2 p.m., according to an email reviewed by Reuters.
"There will be short, technical interviews that allow me to better understand the Twitter tech stack," Musk wrote in the memo.
