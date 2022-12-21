Elon Musk expects Twitter to be 'cash flow break-even' next year

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said Twitter Inc is now on
track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" next year, as the
billionaire owner defended his deep cost-cutting measures at the
social media platform.
Twitter was previously tracking toward a "negative cash flow
situation of $3 billion per year" before the cost cuts, Musk
said on Wednesday in a Twitter Spaces audio chat.
Since taking over Twitter on Oct. 27, Musk has laid off 50%
of the company's employees and demanded remaining staff commit
to long hours and a "hardcore" culture, prompting more employee
departures. The controversial moves have rattled advertisers,
who contribute 90% of Twitter's revenue.
"We have an emergency fire drill on our hands," Musk said.
"That's the reason for my actions."
Twitter currently has a little over 2,000 employees, Musk
said on Wednesday.
Musk said Twitter was previously on track to spend $5
billion next year. With $12.5 billion in debt due to the
acquisition, Twitter was facing a net cash outflow of $6.5
billion with revenue of about $3 billion next year. That
amounted to negative cash flow of $3 billion, Musk said, adding
that Twitter has $1 billion in cash.
Twitter's annual revenue in 2021 was $5 billion and in
February, the company forecast that 2022 revenue would grow in
the low-to-mid 20% range.
During the Spaces session, Musk said his "number one
priority" was to grow subscriber revenue so it becomes a
meaningful part of Twitter's business. Currently, companies are
cutting advertising budgets in a weak economy.
Musk, who also runs Tesla Inc, said major
advertisers have told him Twitter ads have the lowest return on
investment out of all social media platforms.
He said one advertiser suggested to him that Twitter
should display an ad if a user mentions a product in tweet
replies.
"I said, yeah, we should do that," Musk said.
