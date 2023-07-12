July 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's xAI on Wednesday announced the formation of the artificial intelligence (AI) startup with the launch of its website, unveiling a team made up of engineers who have worked at companies from Alphabet-owned Google to Microsoft and OpenAI.

The startup will be led by Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, who has said on several occasions that the development of AI should be paused and that the sector needs regulation.

"Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality," Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The website said xAI will hold a Twitter Spaces event on July 14.

Musk in March registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing.

The firm lists Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk's family office, as a secretary. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)