Elon Musk plans AI startup to rival OpenAI - FT

April 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is working on
launching an artificial intelligence start-up that will rival
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the Financial Times reported on Friday
citing people familiar with his plans.
Twitter-owner Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers
and engineers, according to the FT report, and is also in
discussions with some investors in SpaceX and Tesla Inc
about putting money into his new venture.
Musk's plan for the firm comes weeks after a group of AI
researchers and executives, including himself, called for a
six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than
OpenAI's GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.
Companies from Microsoft Corp to Alphabet Inc
are pushing to incorporate Generative AI, the
technology behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, into their
offerings.
However, ChatGPT is facing pushback as regulators call for
well-defined rules ahead of its mass adoption.
Italy has banned ChatGPT over privacy issues, while a
European privacy watchdog created a task force in a first step
towards a common policy for AI. Meanwhile, has launched an
effort to establish rules on AI technologies to address national
security and education concerns.
Musk has secured thousands of graphic processor units,
systems that power high-powered computing required for tasks
such as AI and high-end graphics, the Business Insider reported
earlier this week.
These graphic processor units were secured from Nvidia Inc
, according to the FT report. The chip company declined
to comment on its dealings with Musk and its shares gained about
1% on the news.
It is not clear what Musk's firm might potentially offer in
terms of services. Musk did not respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Musk is one of the co-founders of OpenAI, which was started
as a non-profit organization in 2015. He stepped down from the
company's board in .
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)