Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
752.29 USD   +2.54%
05:43pElon Musk says he's terminating $44B Twitter buyout deal
AQ
05:32pElon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
AQ
05:27pElon Musk pulls out of $44 billion Twitter deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion Twitter deal

07/08/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 8 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla and the world's richest person, said on Friday he was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter because the social media company had failed to provide information about fake accounts.

Shares of Twitter were down 7% in extended trading. Musk had offered $54.20 per share in April.

Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor https://twitter.com/btaylor/status/1545526087089696768?s=20&t=7sx_IvK_zZkztdHdh8pwQQ, said on the micro-blogging platform that the board planned to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement.

"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk...," he wrote.

In a filing, Musk's lawyers said Twitter had failed or refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to the company's business performance.

"Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement," the filing said.

The announcement is another twist in a will-he-won't-he saga after the world's richest person clinched a $44 billion deal for Twitter in April but then put the buyout on hold until the social media company proved that spam bots account for less than 5% of its total users.

The terms of the deal require Musk to pay a $1 billion break-up fee if he does not complete the transaction.

Musk had threatened to halt the deal unless the company showed proof that spam and bot accounts were fewer than 5% of users who see advertising on the social media service.

The decision is likely to result in a long protracted legal tussle between the billionaire and the 16-year-old San Francisco-based company.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anna Driver and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 2.54% 752.29 Delayed Quote.-30.58%
TWITTER, INC. -5.10% 36.81 Delayed Quote.-11.59%
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:43pElon Musk says he's terminating $44B Twitter buyout deal
AQ
05:32pElon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
AQ
05:27pElon Musk pulls out of $44 billion Twitter deal
RE
05:03pUS Stocks End Mixed in Choppy Trade Friday Amid Stronger-Than-Expected Jobs Report
MT
04:45pUS Stocks End Mixed in Choppy Trade Friday Amid Stronger-Than-Expected June Employment ..
MT
04:18pU.S. agency to open probe into fatal Florida Tesla crash
RE
02:15pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:13pMIDDAY REPORT : US Equity Indices Mixed, Treasury Bond Yields Advance as June Jobs Report ..
MT
12:25pElon Musk plans to 'significantly' increase childcare benefits at his firms
RE
11:45aELON MUSK : Elon Musk plans to increase childcare benefits at Tesla
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 714 M - -
Net income 2022 12 181 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 700 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 760 B 760 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,75x
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 752,29 $
Average target price 906,54 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-30.58%760 327
LI AUTO INC.22.37%37 912
NIO INC.-28.98%37 180
LUCID GROUP, INC.-47.94%33 040
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.50%28 488
XPENG INC.-35.55%27 909