Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion Twitter deal

July 8 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of
Tesla and the world's richest person, said on Friday he
was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
because the social media company had failed to provide
information about fake accounts.
Shares of Twitter were down 7% in extended trading. Musk had
offered $54.20 per share in April.
Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor https://twitter.com/btaylor/status/1545526087089696768?s=20&t=7sx_IvK_zZkztdHdh8pwQQ,
said on the micro-blogging platform that the board planned to
pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement.
"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction
on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk...," he wrote.
In a filing, Musk's lawyers said Twitter had failed or
refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake
or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to the
company's business performance.
"Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of
that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading
representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into
the Merger Agreement," the filing said.
The announcement is another twist in a will-he-won't-he saga
after the world's richest person clinched a $44 billion deal for
Twitter in April but then put the buyout on hold until the
social media company proved that spam bots account for less than
5% of its total users.
The terms of the deal require Musk to pay a $1 billion
break-up fee if he does not complete the transaction.
Musk had threatened to halt the deal unless the company
showed proof that spam and bot accounts were fewer than 5% of
users who see advertising on the social media service.
The decision is likely to result in a long protracted legal
tussle between the billionaire and the 16-year-old San
Francisco-based company.
