May 30 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Thursday there have not been any talks over a potential advisory role for the billionaire in case former U.S. President Donald Trump comes to power after the election this year.

"There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency," Musk said in a post on social media platform X. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)