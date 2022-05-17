Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/17 05:13:56 pm EDT
763.60 USD   +5.42%
US Stocks Rally on Tuesday as Industrial Production, Retail Sales Top Views
MT
Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup
RE
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
AQ
Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup

05/17/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center

(Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup as its valuation rose to over $125 billion in an ongoing share sale in the secondary market, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The shares, which are marketed at about $72, jumped in valuation from last October, when SpaceX's shares were sold at $56 apiece after a 10-1 split and valued the rocket company at $100 billion.

No new shares have been issued in the secondary offering, but the company indicated to investors that they may do so later this year, said one of the sources, who asked not to be identified.

The share sale could value SpaceX at over $125 billion, surpassing fintech giant Stripe, which was valued at $115 billion in a secondary sale.It could not be learned how many shares have been made available for sale by the company.

It is common for highly valued private companies to offer shares in the secondary market to introduce liquidity for early investors and employees.

Reuters could not determine if Chief Executive Elon Musk, who owns 44% of the SpaceX and signed a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc, are among the sellers. Musk is also the chief executive of Tesla Inc. SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The New York Post first reported on the private placement on Monday.

In the capital-intensive business, SpaceX has raised $337.4 million in December and $1.16 billion in equity financing last April, according to regulatory filings.

The company competes with former Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos's space venture Blue Origin and billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic in the burgeoning constellation of commercial rocket ventures. SpaceX has already launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), including 19 rocket launches this year alone.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Krystal Hu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 5.14% 761.61 Delayed Quote.-31.46%
TWITTER, INC. 2.49% 38.32 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. 7.90% 6.69 Delayed Quote.-53.66%
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 87 035 M - -
Net income 2022 12 769 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 750 B 750 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,40x
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 724,37 $
Average target price 984,05 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-31.46%750 455
LUCID GROUP, INC.-54.38%28 954
NIO INC.-54.07%24 042
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-76.02%22 390
LI AUTO INC.-31.40%22 376
XPENG INC.-55.02%19 408