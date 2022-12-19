Elon Musk's Twitter polls - from stake sales to CEO decisions

Dec 19 (Reuters) - A majority of Twitter users voted for
billionaire Elon Musk to step down as the chief executive of the
social media firm after he started a poll on Sunday evening, the
latest twist in a chaotic reign following his $44 billion
takeover.
The poll, which concluded with 57.5% of the votes favoring
Musk step down as CEO, started after his tweet on Sunday that
said: "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy
changes."
Here is a list of some other key decisions Musk, who also
heads Tesla, has taken via Twitter polls:
** Tesla stock sale poll
Elon Musk in November last year had asked his Twitter
followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.
About 57.9% of the over 3.5 million voters said "Yes."
** Add edit button to Twitter
Musk in April asked if users want an edit button for their
tweets on the micro-blogging site.
About 73.6% of the more than 4.4 million who voted said
"yes".
Twitter Blue, the social media platform's subscription
service, will give users access to features including the
ability to edit tweets, the company said last week.
** Reinstating former-U.S. president Donald Trump's account
In a poll started on Nov. 18, Musk asked Twitter users to
vote if they would like to reinstate former-U.S. president
Donald Trump's account or not. 51.8% users voted "yes".
"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," he said
the next day.
** Unsuspend accounts of some users including journalists
On Nov. 15, several journalists, including from the New
York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, were suspended from
Twitter with no notice.
Musk asked users when Twitter should unsuspend accounts that
posted his exact location in real-time on the platform. About
58.7% users voted "now", while 41.3% users voted for the option
"7 days."
"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location
will have their suspension lifted now," he said on Saturday.
** Stepping down as Twitter CEO
In a poll concluded on Monday, 57.5% of more than 17.5
million users voted "yes" after Musk asked if he should step
down as head of Twitter.
"I will abide by the results of this poll," he said in the
poll, which began Sunday evening.
