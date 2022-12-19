Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
2022-12-19
153.43 USD   +2.13%
08:24aTesla's Shares Jump Premarket; Majority in his Informal Twitter Poll Vote for Tesla CEO Musk to Step Down as Twitter CEO
MT
08:10aElon Musk's Twitter polls - from stake sales to CEO decisions
RE
08:03aTesla Gains on Musk's Twitter Poll, Supporting US Equity Futures
MT
Elon Musk's Twitter polls - from stake sales to CEO decisions

12/19/2022
Dec 19 (Reuters) - A majority of Twitter users voted for billionaire Elon Musk to step down as the chief executive of the social media firm after he started a poll on Sunday evening, the latest twist in a chaotic reign following his $44 billion takeover.

The poll, which concluded with 57.5% of the votes favoring Musk step down as CEO, started after his tweet on Sunday that said: "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes."

Here is a list of some other key decisions Musk, who also heads Tesla, has taken via Twitter polls:

** Tesla stock sale poll

Elon Musk in November last year had asked his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

About 57.9% of the over 3.5 million voters said "Yes."

** Add edit button to Twitter

Musk in April asked if users want an edit button for their tweets on the micro-blogging site.

About 73.6% of the more than 4.4 million who voted said "yes".

Twitter Blue, the social media platform's subscription service, will give users access to features including the ability to edit tweets, the company said last week.

** Reinstating former-U.S. president Donald Trump's account

In a poll started on Nov. 18, Musk asked Twitter users to vote if they would like to reinstate former-U.S. president Donald Trump's account or not. 51.8% users voted "yes".

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," he said the next day.

** Unsuspend accounts of some users including journalists

On Nov. 15, several journalists, including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, were suspended from Twitter with no notice.

Musk asked users when Twitter should unsuspend accounts that posted his exact location in real-time on the platform. About 58.7% users voted "now", while 41.3% users voted for the option "7 days."

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he said on Saturday.

** Stepping down as Twitter CEO

In a poll concluded on Monday, 57.5% of more than 17.5 million users voted "yes" after Musk asked if he should step down as head of Twitter.

"I will abide by the results of this poll," he said in the poll, which began Sunday evening. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 295 M - -
Net income 2022 12 707 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 474 B 474 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-57.35%474 389
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-78.32%20 703
LI AUTO INC.-36.29%19 954
NIO INC.-63.38%19 168
LUCID GROUP, INC.-80.63%12 385
XPENG INC.-79.54%8 878