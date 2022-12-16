Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:18 2022-12-16 pm EST
149.41 USD   -0.55%
05:05pExclusive-PepsiCo to roll out 100 Tesla Semis in 2023 -exec
RE
05:00pWeekly market update : Let's remain cautious
MS
04:57pElon Musk's team seeks new investors for Twitter - Semafor
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elon Musk's team seeks new investors for Twitter - Semafor

12/16/2022 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

(Reuters) - The managing director of Elon Musk's family office is seeking new equity investors for Twitter, news platform Semafor reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the fundraising effort.

Musk's money manager, Jared Birchall, reached out to potential investors this week, offering shares of Twitter at the same price, $54.20, that Musk paid to take the company private in October, according to the report.

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

Musk sold another $3.6 billion worth of shares in Tesla Inc earlier this week, making it nearly $40 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle company sold this year.

The sale is the second big chunk of Tesla stock the billionaire has cashed out since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October, despite saying in April that he was done selling the electric-vehicle company's shares.

Meanwhile, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay interest on the $13 billion debt that Musk took on to buy the social media company.

Ross Gerber, a Tesla investor who said he put less than $1 million in Musk's original takeover of Twitter, confirmed that he was contacted Thursday evening about another funding round, Semafor reported.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:05pExclusive-PepsiCo to roll out 100 Tesla Semis in 2023 -exec
RE
05:00pWeekly market update : Let's remain cautious
MS
04:57pElon Musk's team seeks new investors for Twitter - Semafor
RE
04:47pS&P 500 Posts 2.1% Weekly Decline as FOMC Meeting, Economic Data Add to Rate Worries, R..
MT
04:33pPepsico deploying 100 tesla semis across u.s. by end o…
RE
02:55pTwitter suspensions raise alarm in and outside media circles
AQ
11:48aPUMP / DUMP #85 : Gainers & Losers this week
MS
11:29aRetail investors turn to ETFs as recession fears knock down meme stocks
RE
08:27aFaraday Future slides on signaling need for funds to start production
RE
07:58aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Digital World Acqu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 295 M - -
Net income 2022 12 707 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 498 B 498 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 150,23 $
Average target price 273,64 $
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-55.24%497 883
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-76.33%22 075
LI AUTO INC.-36.36%19 935
NIO INC.-61.81%19 631
LUCID GROUP, INC.-80.42%12 519
XPENG INC.-79.87%8 732