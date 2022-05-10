Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
800.04 USD   +1.64%
05:53pElon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
RE
03:15pElon Musk Says Would Reverse Twitter's Ban on Donald Trump
MT
02:29pMusk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

05/10/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Met Gala arrivals in New York City

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector.

"It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference. "We will address whatever limitations are on accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy. It's not that we wish to buy mining companies, but if that's the only way to accelerate the transition, then we will do that."

While the auto giant has EV metals contracts with suppliers across the globe, its goal to produce 20 million vehicles annually by 2030 - what Musk called an "aspiration, not a promise" - will require vastly more supplies of metals. Tesla produced just under 1 million EVs last year.

Other automakers and executives including Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Tesla rival Stellantis NV, have warned the auto industry faces a metals supply shortage.

Tesla has no experience with the time-intensive and laborious task of building and operating a mine, so industry analysts have advised the automaker to focus on buying an existing operator.

Many in the mining industry have noted that buying an existing metals producer would cost far less than the $43 billion Musk offered to personally buy social media network Twitter Inc earlier this year.

Tesla has lithium supply deals with Ganfeng Lithium Co , Livent Corp and Albemarle Corp, among others. The company's lithium supply deal with Piedmont Lithium Inc was put on hold last year.

Tesla has nickel supply deals with Vale SA and Talon Metals Corp.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; additional reporting by Eva Matthews, Bernard Orr)

By Ernest Scheyder


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION -0.09% 221.43 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD. 3.71% 106.85 End-of-day quote.-25.20%
LIVENT CORPORATION -1.32% 24.01 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. -9.52% 0.76 Delayed Quote.14.29%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.17% 12.848 Delayed Quote.-23.89%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.97% 12.854 Real-time Quote.-23.67%
TALON METALS CORP. -13.11% 0.53 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 1.64% 800.04 Delayed Quote.-25.52%
TWITTER, INC. -1.46% 47.26 Delayed Quote.10.97%
VALE S.A. -1.24% 75.54 Delayed Quote.2.31%
All news about TESLA, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 804 M - -
Net income 2022 12 585 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 74,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 829 B 829 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
EV / Sales 2023 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 800,04 $
Average target price 1 003,54 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-25.52%815 454
LUCID GROUP, INC.-57.03%27 269
NIO INC.-57.23%22 390
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-78.03%20 516
LI AUTO INC.-41.12%19 206
XPENG INC.-60.18%17 179