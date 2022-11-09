Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:52 2022-11-09 pm EST
184.04 USD   -3.80%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elon Musk says he 'killed' new official label for Twitter accounts -tweet

11/09/2022 | 12:36pm EST
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that he "killed" the new official label for Twitter accounts, on the same day that it began rolling out.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months," he tweeted. "We will keep what works & change what doesn’t."

Musk backtracked on the official label just a day after a product executive at the social media company

announced

it, leading to confusion about the difference between the label and Twitter's current blue check mark that signifies verified accounts. (Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas)


© Reuters 2022
