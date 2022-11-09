Elon Musk says he 'killed' new official label for Twitter accounts -tweet

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday
that he "killed" the new official label for Twitter accounts, on
the same day that it began rolling out.
"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in
coming months," he tweeted. "We will keep what works & change
what doesn’t."
Musk backtracked on the official label just a day after
a product executive at the social media company
announced
it, leading to confusion about the difference between the
label and Twitter's current blue check mark that signifies
verified accounts.
