  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elon Musk spars with Bernie Sanders, offers to sell more Tesla stock

11/14/2021 | 03:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. senators depart after meeting with White House officials on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk got into a spat with Bernie Sanders on Sunday after the U.S. senator demanded the wealthy pay their "fair share" of taxes.

"We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period," Sanders wrote on Twitter. Taking a jibe at the 80-year-old senator, Musk responded by saying "I keep forgetting that you're still alive."

The billionaire CEO who had already offloaded a combined $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric car company as of Nov. 12, further wrote, "Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word."

Sanders' tweet comes amid the backdrop of Washington's efforts to hike taxes for the super-wealthy.

U.S. Senate Democrats have unveiled a proposal to tax billionaires' stocks and other tradeable assets to help finance President Joe Biden's social spending agenda and close a loophole that has allowed them to defer capital gains taxes indefinitely.

A week ago, Musk tweeted that he would sell 10% of his shares if users of the social media platform endorsed the move. About 57.9% of people voted for the stock sale.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Aishwarya Nair


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 160 M - -
Net income 2021 4 897 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 237x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 040 B 1 040 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 1 033,42 $
Average target price 835,44 $
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.46.45%1 040 054
NIO INC.-12.45%69 921
XPENG INC.13.31%41 529
LI AUTO INC.6.28%30 892
FISKER INC.44.44%6 265
NIKOLA CORPORATION-8.39%5 653