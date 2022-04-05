Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elon Musk takes a dig at Twitter, Web3 and NFTs, on Twitter

04/05/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica

(Reuters) - In the run-up to Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's public disclosure of a $3 billion stake in Twitter, the billionaire had criticized the microblogging site for failing to adhere to free speech principles and said he was contemplating building a new social media platform.

The world's richest person in the past months has said he is a free speech absolutist, while being vocal against Web3, a term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralized and whose commercial backbone is the non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and Musk, though active proponents of cryptocurrencies, share skepticism around the metaverse, NFTs and Web3, what some deem to be the evolution of the internet.

From ridiculing Twitter's new CEO to calling NFT profile pictures "annoying", here's a list of Musk's tweets and comments on Twitter, Web3, NFTs and free speech.

Date Tweet

March 15, Musk tweeted, "I'm selling this song about NFTs as an

2021 NFT." The tweet included a song with the lyrics - "NFT for

your vanity. Computers never sleep. It's verified. It's

guaranteed." The next day, he tweeted: "Actually, doesn't

feel quite right selling this. Will pass."

Dec. 1, Musk posted a meme comparing new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

2021 with Joseph Stalin

Dec. 2, "Web3 sounds like bs", said Musk, responding to a thread

2021 by OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman

Dec. 21, Musk mocked the Web3 concept, in a tweet, he said, "Has

2021 anyone seen web3? I can't find it."

Jan. 21, In a Twitter thread calling the NFT profile picture

2022 feature annoying, Musk said, "Twitter is spending

engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are

throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?"

Feb. 22, Musk, known for creating original memes, tweeted an image

2022 mocking the progress of the world wide web, ridiculing

Web3.

March 5, In a tweet claiming some governments asked Starlink to

2022 block Russian news sources, Musk said, "Sorry to be a free

speech absolutist."

March 24, Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a quote tweet, "The

2022 choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open

to everyone"

March 24, Musk asked in a poll if Twitter's algorithm should be open

2022 source.

March 26, Musk said Twitter failing to adhere to free speech

2022 principles fundamentally undermines democracy and asked if

a new platform was needed.

April 4, In his first tweet since the disclosure of his stake in

2022 Twitter, he said, "Oh hi lol"

April 4, Musk posted a Twitter poll asking users if they wanted an

2022 edit button. "Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in

the tweet, in response to which Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

said that the consequences of the poll will be important.

"Please vote carefully," Agrawal tweeted.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
06:24aElon Musk takes a dig at Twitter, Web3 and NFTs, on Twitter
RE
02:47aAustralian shares eke out gains on tech strength; RBA stance caps advance
RE
01:21aMUSK GOES ELON-G ON TWITTER Tesla boss (and regular tweeter) Musk announces he has take..
AQ
04/04JACK DORSEY : Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll on edi..
RE
04/04Musk posts poll for edit button on Twitter, CEO asks to vote carefully
RE
04/04Australian shares climb ahead of RBA rate decision
RE
04/04Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal On Musk's Twitter Poll On Edit Button Says "The Consequences ..
RE
04/04Musk asks Twitter users if they want an edit button
RE
04/04Elon Musk Asks In A Twitter Poll "Do You Want An Edit Button?" - Tweet
RE
04/04Suddenly, Twitter's biggest stakeholder is Tesla's Elon Musk
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 942 M - -
Net income 2022 10 995 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 129x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 184 B 1 184 B -
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 145,45 $
Average target price 960,70 $
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.8.39%1 183 831
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-55.13%41 903
LUCID GROUP, INC.-33.75%41 679
NIO INC.-24.72%39 365
LI AUTO INC.-10.72%29 124
XPENG INC.-37.61%26 891