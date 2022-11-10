Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:00 2022-11-10 am EST
190.44 USD   +7.23%
08:35aElon Musk to UK minister: 'What does a tosh look like?'
RE
08:32aSeveral Accretive Deals Make Mullen Automotive Stock Worthy Of Immediate Consideration ($MULN)
AQ
08:31aScotch Creek Ventures Shares Move Higher As Exploration In Mining-friendly Nevada Intensifies (otc Pink : Scvff)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elon Musk to UK minister: 'What does a tosh look like?'

11/10/2022 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles

LONDON (Reuters) - It's not just fake accounts and the financial predicament of his company that are concerning Twitter's new owner Elon Musk - he's also getting to grips with a British slang term for nonsense.

Britain's Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris had called on Musk to act on fake news after he took to Twitter to dismiss false reports that he was resigning his government post.

"Someone has sent a fake e-mail to press outlets saying I've resigned. This is totally untrue," Heaton-Harris said late on Wednesday.

"I hope one of @elonmusk first moves is to eliminate fake news on Twitter ... Very exciting I know, but complete and utter tosh," he added.

His appeal to the world's richest person elicited a surprising response from Musk, who asked: "What does a tosh look like?"

Some of the thousands who viewed the exchange suggested Musk was joking, while others were keen to provide him with an explanation.

"It's a slightly grittier form of piffle. Not dissimilar to hogwash," one British radio presenter helpfully posted.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
08:35aElon Musk to UK minister: 'What does a tosh look like?'
RE
08:32aSeveral Accretive Deals Make Mullen Automotive Stock Worthy Of Immediate Consideration ..
AQ
08:31aScotch Creek Ventures Shares Move Hi : Scvff)
AQ
07:36aWedbush Lowers Tesla's PT to $250 From $300, Removes From Best Ideas List Due to Invest..
MT
06:31aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Rivian Automotive P..
MT
05:23aNorth American Morning Briefing: Crucial Inflation Data ..
DJ
05:11aChinese EV maker Nio posts bigger quarterly loss, forecasts higher deliveries
RE
04:39aMusk's first email to Twitter staff ends remote work -Bloomberg
RE
01:01aAnalysis-Separation anxiety over Renault's five-way split
RE
12:32aCrypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance abandons bailout
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 590 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 561 B 561 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 177,59 $
Average target price 281,60 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-49.59%560 785
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-72.93%25 717
LUCID GROUP, INC.-70.54%18 838
LI AUTO INC.-49.60%15 788
NIO INC.-70.80%15 285
XPENG INC.-86.75%5 749