Elon Musk to attend business conference in France and meet Macron

05/15/2023 | 03:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Musk departs the companys local office in Washington

PARIS (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will attend a business conference close to Paris and meet French President Emmanuel Macron and other political leaders on Monday, the Elysee palace said, confirming earlier media reports.

BFM TV earlier reported that Musk, the CEO of Tesla who bought social network Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year, would meet Macron and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Musk will also visit the sixth edition of the annual "Choose France" summit in Versailles, aimed at promoting France's attractiveness for international investments.

Talks with Musk would not center on the Choose France conference alone, Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV, adding there were ongoing discussions between the government and Musk in several fields, from space exploration to car manufacturing.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Louise Heavens/Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2023
