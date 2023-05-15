Elon Musk to attend business conference in France and meet Macron

BFM TV earlier reported that Musk, the CEO of Tesla who bought social network Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year, would meet Macron and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Musk will also visit the sixth edition of the annual "Choose France" summit in Versailles, aimed at promoting France's attractiveness for international investments.

Talks with Musk would not center on the Choose France conference alone, Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV, adding there were ongoing discussions between the government and Musk in several fields, from space exploration to car manufacturing.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Louise Heavens/Sudip Kar-Gupta)