       Jan 30 (Reuters) - A judge on Tuesday invalidated Elon
Musk's record $56 billion pay package from Tesla, which
was approved by the company's shareholders in 2018. Tesla
estimated in 2018 that the fair value of Musk's award on the
grant date was $2.284 billion, according to Equilar.
    Below is a look at some of the largest corporate
compensation agreements based on the estimated value of the
equity awards on the date the awards were granted, as compiled
by Equilar, which specializes in corporate pay analysis. The
recipients were chief executives unless noted.
    
        
 Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone       ,    $1.385 billion
 2008                                      
 Alexander Karp, Palantir         , 2020   $1.099 billion
 Daniel Och, Sculptor Capital Management   $919 million
        , 2008                             
 Jeffrey Terry Green, The Trade Desk       $835 million
        , 2021                             
 Vladimir Tenev, Robinhood Markets         $796 million
         , 2021                            
 Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone, 2007      $729 million
 Michael Douglas Rees, co-president, Blue  $701 million
 Owl Capital        , 2021                 
 Evan Spiegel, Snap         , 2017         $638 million
 Baiju Bhatt, Robinhood Markets, 2021      $594 million
 Peter Dore Rawlinson, Lucid Group         $566 million
         , 2021                            
   
    The data for the Blackstone Group and Sculptor Capital
Management in 2007-2008 include expensed values of equity
awards. 
    The data was compiled in August 2023.

 (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)