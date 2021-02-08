Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/08 05:28:23 pm
861.85 USD   +1.13%
04:35pETHEREUM GETS BULK OF CRYPTO FLOWS IN LATEST WEEK : CoinShares
RE
04:13pTech Up On Earnings, Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:12pStocks hit records again; bitcoin surges after Tesla move
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ethereum gets bulk of crypto flows in latest week: CoinShares

02/08/2021 | 10:35pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Representation of the Ethereum virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products amounted to $245 million last week, with 80% of the money going into ethereum ahead of the listing of its futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, according to the latest data on Monday from asset manager CoinShares.

Total inflows so far this year into the space hit $2.4 billion, with crypto assets under management hitting a record of about $37.6 billion. In 2020, total flows reached $6.7 billion.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume, garnered $195.1 million of the total weekly flows. Year-to-date flows for the digital asset reached nearly $260 million.

Ethereum's futures started trading on the CME Sunday evening.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, got $41.9 million of the weekly flows, with a year-to-date total of $2.02 billion. The largest and original cryptocurrency had its lowest inflows since all-time highs seen in early January.

James Butterfill, investment strategist at CoinShares, said despite lower bitcoin inflows, there was "little evidence of taking profits with investors preferring to buy and hold."

On Monday, bitcoin climbed to an all-time peak of $44,899, after Tesla Inc said it had invested around $1.5 billion in the virtual currency and expects to begin accepting payment with it for its cars and other products in the near future.

In tandem with bitcoin, ethereum also hit a record high of $1,779.43.

"We see this (Tesla's move) as an important moment for market validation but are not surprised by the move," said David Grider, lead digital strategist, at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

"We think many companies will look at that stored wealth and that consumer base and start accepting crypto as a greater means of payment."

Grayscale, the world's largest digital currency manager, posted assets under management of $30.1 billion last week, up from $27.4 billion the previous week. CoinShares, the second-largest crypto fund, managed assets of $3.7 billion in the latest week, also up from $3.4 billion in late January.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 18.14% 37095.695 Real-time Quote.33.40%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 18.29% 44727.49 Real-time Quote.31.28%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
ETHEREUM - BITCOIN -15.42% 0.038286 Real-time Quote.77.52%
ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.06% 1713.305 Real-time Quote.133.09%
TESLA, INC. 1.31% 863.42 Delayed Quote.20.77%
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:35pETHEREUM GETS BULK OF CRYPTO FLOWS I : CoinShares
RE
04:13pTech Up On Earnings, Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:12pStocks hit records again; bitcoin surges after Tesla move
RE
04:08pEXPLAINER : Elon Musk loves it. So what's all the buzz about bitcoin?
RE
04:08pHow Musk teased cryptocurrencies over the years
RE
04:06pOn Twitter, Elon Musk Has Mused About Bitcoin
DJ
03:48pStocks hit record highs, bitcoin surges after Tesla news
RE
03:39pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End With New Highs on Stimulus Support From Yellen, Con..
MT
03:24pWall Street sets record closing highs on stimulus hopes, vaccine deployment
RE
03:10pMusk's Bitcoin investment follows months of Twitter talk
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31 001 M - 22 569 M
Net income 2020 1 334 M - 971 M
Net cash 2020 6 179 M - 4 498 M
P/E ratio 2020 656x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 808 B 808 B 588 B
EV / Sales 2020 25,9x
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 585,87 $
Last Close Price 852,23 $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target -31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.20.77%807 829
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.01%210 020
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.38%104 647
NIO LIMITED16.27%88 555
DAIMLER AG15.92%86 212
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.67%77 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ