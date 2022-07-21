Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:54 2022-07-21 pm EDT
816.89 USD   +10.02%
03:35pAnalysis-'Unknowns' delay Tesla's ramp-up of its own cutting-edge batteries
RE
03:14pEuro strengthens after ECB hikes faster than flagged
RE
02:45pNasdaq rose as Tesla posted strong earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Euro strengthens after ECB hikes faster than flagged

07/21/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the U.S. dollar in a choppy session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 50 basis points rate hike to tame inflation in its first rate increase since 2011.

The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate to 0%, breaking its own guidance for a 25 basis points move as it joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs.

"In firing this resounding opening salvo, the ECB demonstrated flexibility and a willingness to move beyond its own forward guidance, suggesting that monetary policy hawks have gained control on the Governing Council," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at business payments company Corpay in Toronto.

The euro's initial rally, however, faltered after ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank was accelerating its exit from negative interest rates but not changing the ultimate point of arrival.

ECB policymakers also agreed to provide extra help for the 19-country currency bloc's more indebted nations - among them Italy - with a new bond purchase scheme intended to cap the rise in their borrowing costs and so limit financial fragmentation.

The euro was 0.17% higher at $1.0198 after rising as high as 1.0279, its strongest in nearly two weeks.

"The knee-jerk reaction for euro strength is the correct one as today's move slightly closes the gap in policy between the ECB and the U.S. Fed," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at Monex USA.

The euro's rally is likely to be short-lived, however, given mounting recession risks for the economic bloc, said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton in London.

The common currency, which slipped to parity with the dollar last week for the first time since 2002, has recovered ground since then, on expectations of a hawkish ECB and a Reuters report the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline would reopen on time following 10 days of maintenance.

The link's operator said flows had restarted on Thursday and Germany's network regulator indicated they were back at the pre-maintenance level of 40% capacity.

FX traders have also been watching closely developments in Italy, as Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned on Thursday after his national unity government fell apart, setting the country on course for an early election and hitting financial markets.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar was 0.4% lower against the Japanese yen at 137.77 yen, after the Bank of Japan stuck as expected to its ultra-easy policy settings, continuing to buck the global monetary tightening trend even as it raised its inflation forecast.

The British pound was down 0.04% against the greenback at $1.1964 with traders watching the race to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister, with former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss making it through to the last round of the contest to become Conservative Party leader.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was about 1% lower at $22,945.68, a day after electric carmaker Tesla Inc said it had sold about 75% of its holdings of the virtual token.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.31% 0.57703 Delayed Quote.6.21%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.23% 0.67741 Delayed Quote.5.09%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.37% 0.69092 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.26% 22812.3 End-of-day quote.-45.73%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.16% 23362.4 End-of-day quote.-51.06%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.14% 1.1738 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.19694 Delayed Quote.-11.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.00% 0.648403 Delayed Quote.10.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.14% 0.761191 Delayed Quote.9.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.77603 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.14% 0.85186 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.01967 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.21% 0.010468 Delayed Quote.5.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.01% 0.012281 Delayed Quote.4.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012522 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.07% 0.6224 Delayed Quote.-10.00%
TESLA, INC. 9.72% 813.265 Delayed Quote.-30.30%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.01% 0.835429 Delayed Quote.13.24%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.15% 0.980709 Delayed Quote.12.06%
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:35pAnalysis-'Unknowns' delay Tesla's ramp-up of its own cutting-edge batteries
RE
03:14pEuro strengthens after ECB hikes faster than flagged
RE
02:45pNasdaq rose as Tesla posted strong earnings
RE
02:40pFord to buy cheaper CATL EV batteries to catch Tesla
RE
01:32pEquities Choppy Midday While Treasury Yields Fall With Crude Oil
MT
01:24pS&P 500, Nasdaq ride higher on Tesla gains
RE
01:22pTesla Shares Rise After Company Reports Higher Q2 Results
MT
01:16pMIDDAY REPORT : US Equity Indices Choppy While Treasury Yields Fall With Crude Oil; ECB Ra..
MT
01:06pTesla's Strong Q2 Results Define its Stable Position but Headwinds Still Loom, Morgan S..
MT
12:40pUS Equity Indices Choppy While Treasury Yields Fall With Crude Oil in Midday Trading; E..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 506 M - -
Net income 2022 12 728 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 770 B 770 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,87x
EV / Sales 2023 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 742,50 $
Average target price 899,64 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-30.30%769 520
LUCID GROUP, INC.-46.44%35 475
LI AUTO INC.16.23%34 645
NIO INC.-36.24%33 660
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.42%29 488
XPENG INC.-46.08%23 015