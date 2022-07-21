Euro strengthens after ECB hikes faster than flagged

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the U.S.
dollar in a choppy session on Thursday, after the European
Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 50 basis points rate hike to tame
inflation in its first rate increase since 2011.
The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate to 0%, breaking
its own guidance for a 25 basis points move as it joined global
peers in jacking up borrowing costs.
"In firing this resounding opening salvo, the ECB
demonstrated flexibility and a willingness to move beyond its
own forward guidance, suggesting that monetary policy hawks have
gained control on the Governing Council," said Karl Schamotta,
chief market strategist at business payments company Corpay in
Toronto.
The euro's initial rally, however, faltered after ECB
President Christine Lagarde said the bank was accelerating its
exit from negative interest rates but not changing the ultimate
point of arrival.
ECB policymakers also agreed to provide extra help for the
19-country currency bloc's more indebted nations - among them
Italy - with a new bond purchase scheme intended to cap the rise
in their borrowing costs and so limit financial fragmentation.
The euro was 0.17% higher at $1.0198 after rising as high as
1.0279, its strongest in nearly two weeks.
"The knee-jerk reaction for euro strength is the correct one
as today's move slightly closes the gap in policy between the
ECB and the U.S. Fed," said John Doyle, vice president of
dealing and trading at Monex USA.
The euro's rally is likely to be short-lived, however, given
mounting recession risks for the economic bloc, said Michael
Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton in London.
The common currency, which slipped to parity with the dollar
last week for the first time since 2002, has recovered ground
since then, on expectations of a hawkish ECB and a Reuters
report the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline would reopen on time
following 10 days of maintenance.
The link's operator said flows had restarted on Thursday and
Germany's network regulator indicated they were back at the
pre-maintenance level of 40% capacity.
FX traders have also been watching closely developments in
Italy, as Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned on Thursday after
his national unity government fell apart, setting the country on
course for an early election and hitting financial markets.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar was 0.4% lower against the
Japanese yen at 137.77 yen, after the Bank of Japan stuck
as expected to its ultra-easy policy settings, continuing to
buck the global monetary tightening trend even as it raised its
inflation forecast.
The British pound was down 0.04% against the
greenback at $1.1964 with traders watching the race to replace
Boris Johnson as British prime minister, with former finance
minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss making it
through to the last round of the contest to become Conservative
Party leader.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was about 1% lower
at $22,945.68, a day after electric carmaker Tesla Inc
said it had sold about 75% of its holdings of the virtual token.
