    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:58 2023-03-01 pm EST
191.45 USD   -5.58%
05:12aEuropean Chip Makers' Shares Slump on Tesla Plans to Reduce Silicon Carbide Use
DJ
04:30aGreen Ministry of Economics supports FDP in combustion engine debate
DP
02:42aVinFast delivers first 45 cars in US market
RE
European Chip Makers' Shares Slump on Tesla Plans to Reduce Silicon Carbide Use

03/02/2023 | 05:12am EST
By Mauro Orru


Shares of European chip makers plunged in Thursday morning trading after Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. set out plans to significantly reduce the use of silicon carbide in its next generation of powertrains.

At 0945 GMT, STMicroelectronics NV shares traded 5.6% lower, while Infineon Technologies AG shares fell 2.3%.

Tesla's leadership said Wednesday at an investor event held at the company's factory near the Texan capital that while silicon carbide transistors are key components, "we've figures out a way to use 75% less without compromising the performance or the efficiency of the car."

Silicon carbide chips are more resistant and energy-efficient than traditional ones, and are a key growth driver for companies such as STMicroelectronics and Infineon over the next decade.

"We await further clarity from the supply chain, but our initial reaction is that this is a long-term risk rather than a short-term hit to numbers," Citi analysts wrote in a note to clients.

However, Equita Sim's Gianmarco Bonacina noted that the news is negative for the entire silicon carbide supply chain, in particular STM, which has Tesla among its top 10 customers.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 0512ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -2.55% 32.92 Delayed Quote.18.82%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. -6.43% 42.83 Real-time Quote.38.52%
TESLA, INC. -1.43% 202.77 Delayed Quote.64.61%
