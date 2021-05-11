Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh - sources

05/11/2021 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc has halted plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and make it a global export hub, people familiar with the matter said, due to uncertainty created by U.S.-China tensions.

With 25% tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles imposed on top of existing levies under former President Donald Trump still in place, Tesla now intends to limit the proportion of China output in its global production, two of the four people said.

Tesla had earlier considered expanding exports of its China-made entry-level Model 3 to more markets, including the United States, sources told Reuters, a plan that had not previously been reported.

Tesla currently ships China-made Model 3s to Europe, where it is building a factory in Germany.

Tesla's Shanghai factory is designed to make up to 500,000 cars per year, and is currently producing Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at a rate of 450,000 units per year.

In March, Tesla refrained from bidding on a plot of land across the road from the plant as it no longer aimed to boost China production capacity significantly, at least for now, three of the people said, declining to be named as the discussions were private.

In a statement to Reuters, Tesla said its Shanghai factory was "developing as planned".

The Shanghai city government, a key supporter in Tesla's establishment of a wholly-owned factory in China - the first and only foreign passenger car plant not required to form a joint venture - did not respond to a request for comment.

Tesla had never declared an intention to acquire the land, which is about half the size of the 200-acre (80 hectare) plot housing Tesla's current facility and would enable the company to lift capacity by another 200,000 to 300,000 cars, said two of the people.

Tesla's China sales are surging despite mounting regulatory pressure in the country after consumer disputes over product safety and scrutiny over how it handles data.

It generated $3 billion in revenue in China in the first three months of this year, more than tripling year-earlier sales and accounting for 30% of total revenue.

LAND PLANS

Led by mercurial CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is known for shifting gears on strategy, including in China.

Construction documents posted on a government website in March show Tesla is revamping its plant in Shanghai to add capacity.

Tesla still has land, designed for production but now used for parking, at its Shanghai site. One of the people said Tesla could expand its capacity beyond 500,000 on its existing site. Another said Tesla may acquire more land for more car production lines in the future.

Separately, Tesla is building facilities to repair and reproduce key components such as electric motors and battery cells and build EV chargers at its Shanghai plant.

The Shanghai government has been talking to several companies to sell the land for new-energy commercial vehicle production, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Tesla faces intensifying competition in China with domestic players such as Nio Inc, which is considering making mass market products under another marque.

Even before the trade war tariffs, relatively few China-made cars were shipped to the United States.

General Motors Co sells its China-made Buick Envision in the United States, paying the additional 25% tariff, although the SUV is not a high volume model.

($1 = 6.4310 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe in Beijing; additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:18aEXCLUSIVE : Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh -..
RE
03:10aTesla had looked into exporting model 3 vehicles from china to the united sta..
RE
03:10aTesla halts plans to buy land to expand shanghai plant due to u.s.-china tens..
RE
02:59aChina's Car Sales Kept Rebounding From Pandemic in April
DJ
01:35aSKIET's first-day pop moderates after stock debuts at double IPO price
RE
05/10SKIET's first-day pop moderates after stock debuts at double IPO price
RE
05/10US Stocks Drop as Rare Downgrade Spooks Large-Cap Tech Investors, Inflation C..
MT
05/10NTSB : Tesla owner got into driver's seat before deadly crash
AQ
05/10CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Drop as Rare Downgrade Spooks Large-Cap Tech Investors,..
MT
05/10NTSB Raises Doubts Fatal Tesla Crash Involved Autopilot -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 350 M - -
Net income 2021 3 331 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 204x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 606 B 606 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,86x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 673,13 $
Last Close Price 629,04 $
Spread / Highest target 90,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-10.86%605 973
NIO INC.-29.57%60 527
XPENG INC.-40.56%20 843
LI AUTO INC.-36.66%16 519
NIKOLA CORPORATION-26.21%4 507
FISKER INC.-23.00%3 321