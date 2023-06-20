Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:04:55 2023-06-20 pm EDT
277.56 USD   +1.13%
05:54pExclusive-Texas to require state-backed charging stations to include Tesla plug
RE
05:28pTesla urges EPA to finalize tougher US heavy duty emissions cuts
RE
05:16pEquity Markets Drop as Trading Resumes in Holiday-Shortened Week
MT
Exclusive-Texas to require state-backed charging stations to include Tesla plug

06/20/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
Tesla's electric car factory in Gruenheide

(Reuters) - Texas said it will require electric vehicle charging companies to include both Tesla's NACS standard as well as the CCS standard if they want to be part of a state program to electrify the state's highways using federal dollars.

The move comes in response to GM, Ford and Rivian adopting the Tesla standard and shunning efforts by the Biden administration to make CCS the dominant charging standard in the United States.

"The decision by Ford, GM, and now Rivian to adopt NACS changed requirements for Phase 1. Each Direct Current Fast Charge port will be required to have 1 CCS connector and 1 NACS connector," the Texas Department of Transportation said in an email to Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Jarrett Renshaw and Hyunjoo Jin


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.39% 14.22 Delayed Quote.23.99%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.69% 37.32 Delayed Quote.12.84%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 5.51% 15.7 Delayed Quote.-19.26%
TESLA, INC. 5.34% 274.45 Delayed Quote.111.51%
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 640 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 89,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 870 B 870 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,45x
EV / Sales 2024 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 274,45 $
Average target price 201,76 $
Spread / Average Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.111.51%825 783
LI AUTO INC.68.68%33 717
NIO INC.-3.59%15 695
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-19.26%13 977
LUCID GROUP, INC.-5.12%13 005
XPENG INC.14.49%9 796
