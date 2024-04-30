(Reuters) - More automakers signed up to access Tesla's electric-vehicle charging infrastructure across the United States, taking the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard.
Texas has approved a plan to require EV charging companies to include Tesla's plug if they want to be eligible for federal funds.
Tesla's North American Charging Standard is more widely available and reliable than rival charging network CCS, which is backed by automakers such as Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor.
Here is a list of the companies adopting NACS:
Company Type Announcement Adoption
Ford Motor Automaker 2025
May 2023
General Motors Automaker 2025
June 2023
Rivian Automotive Automaker 2025
June 2023
Volvo Cars Automaker 2025
June 2023
Polestar Automaker 2025
June 2023
Mercedez-Benz Automaker 2024
July 2023
Nissan Automaker 2025
July 2023
Honda Motor Automaker 2025
Sept 2023
Jaguar Automaker 2025
Sept 2023
Hyundai Motor Automaker 2024
Oct 2023
Kia America Automaker 2024
Oct 2023
BMW North America Automaker 2025
Oct 2023
MINI Automaker 2025
Oct 2023
Rolls-Royce Automaker 2025
Oct 2023
Toyota Automaker 2025
Oct 2023
Subaru Automaker 2025
Nov 2023
Lucid Group Automaker 2025
Nov 2023
SK Signet Charger 2023
maker June 2023
ChargePoint Charger 2023
Holdings maker June 2023
Blink Charging Charger 2023
maker June 2023
Tritium DCFC Charger 2023
maker June 2023
EVgo Charger 2023
maker June 2023
ABB Inc Charger Not
maker June 2023 Specifie
d
Wallbox Charger 2023
maker June 2023
Electrify America Charger 2025
maker June 2023
Fisker EV 2025
developer August 2023
Volkswagen Automaker 2025
December
2023
Mazda Automaker 2025
January 2024
Stellantis Automaker February 2025
2024
List of U.S. states that have either mandated Tesla's charging tech or plan to:
U.S. states Approval
Texas Texas approved plans to require
companies to include Tesla's
technology in EV charging stations
to be eligible for federal funds
despite opposition.
Kentucky Kentucky mandated Tesla's plug for
state-backed charging stations,
according to documents reviewed by
Reuters.
Washington Washington state plans to require
EV charging companies to include
Tesla's plug if they want to be
part of a state program to
electrify highways using federal
dollars.
Florida Florida will mandate NACS one year
after standards body SAE
International, which is reviewing
the technology, formally recognizes
it.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta, Yuvraj Malik, Mehr Bedi and Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)