(Reuters) - More automakers signed up to access Tesla's electric-vehicle charging infrastructure across the United States, taking the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard.

Texas has approved a plan to require EV charging companies to include Tesla's plug if they want to be eligible for federal funds.

Tesla's North American Charging Standard is more widely available and reliable than rival charging network CCS, which is backed by automakers such as Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor.

Here is a list of the companies adopting NACS:

Company Type Announcement Adoption

Ford Motor Automaker 2025

May 2023

General Motors Automaker 2025

June 2023

Rivian Automotive Automaker 2025

June 2023

Volvo Cars Automaker 2025

June 2023

Polestar Automaker 2025

June 2023

Mercedez-Benz Automaker 2024

July 2023

Nissan Automaker 2025

July 2023

Honda Motor Automaker 2025

Sept 2023

Jaguar Automaker 2025

Sept 2023

Hyundai Motor Automaker 2024

Oct 2023

Kia America Automaker 2024

Oct 2023

BMW North America Automaker 2025

Oct 2023

MINI Automaker 2025

Oct 2023

Rolls-Royce Automaker 2025

Oct 2023

Toyota Automaker 2025

Oct 2023

Subaru Automaker 2025

Nov 2023

Lucid Group Automaker 2025

Nov 2023

SK Signet Charger 2023

maker June 2023

ChargePoint Charger 2023

Holdings maker June 2023

Blink Charging Charger 2023

maker June 2023

Tritium DCFC Charger 2023

maker June 2023

EVgo Charger 2023

maker June 2023

ABB Inc Charger Not

maker June 2023 Specifie

d

Wallbox Charger 2023

maker June 2023

Electrify America Charger 2025

maker June 2023

Fisker EV 2025

developer August 2023

Volkswagen Automaker 2025

December

2023

Mazda Automaker 2025

January 2024

Stellantis Automaker February 2025

2024

List of U.S. states that have either mandated Tesla's charging tech or plan to:

U.S. states Approval

Texas Texas approved plans to require

companies to include Tesla's

technology in EV charging stations

to be eligible for federal funds

despite opposition.

Kentucky Kentucky mandated Tesla's plug for

state-backed charging stations,

according to documents reviewed by

Reuters.

Washington Washington state plans to require

EV charging companies to include

Tesla's plug if they want to be

part of a state program to

electrify highways using federal

dollars.

Florida Florida will mandate NACS one year

after standards body SAE

International, which is reviewing

the technology, formally recognizes

it.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta, Yuvraj Malik, Mehr Bedi and Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)