MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Factbox-Wall Street braces for Tesla's S&P 500 debut

12/18/2020 | 10:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Model X electric cars recharge their batteries in Berlin

(Reuters) - Tesla will be the most valuable company ever to join the S&P 500 when it makes its debut in Wall Street's most followed benchmark starting on Monday.

Below are some key facts about Tesla and its upcoming entry into the index:

** Index funds tracking the S&P 500 will have to buy over $80 billion worth of Tesla shares by Friday's close, while simultaneously selling other S&P 500 constituents' shares worth the same amount, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

** At over $600 billion, Tesla is Wall Street's sixth largest company by market capitalization. However, its weight within the S&P 500 will be slightly diminished because about a fifth of Tesla's shares are closely held by CEO Elon Musk and other insiders, and the S&P 500 is weighted based on the amount of its constituents' shares that trade on the stock market.

** Tesla's stock has surged almost 700% year to date, making it the most valuable auto company in the world, despite production that is a fraction of rivals including Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors.

** Tesla is easily the most traded stock on Wall Street, with $18 billion worth of its shares exchanged on average in each session over the past 12 months, beating Apple, in second place with average daily trades of $14 billion, according to Refinitiv.

** After a blowout second-quarter report cleared a major hurdle for Tesla's entry into the S&P 500, analysts now expect the company to end 2020 with net income of $1.1 billion. By comparison, analysts on average expect General Motors to report $6.0 billion in annual net income.

** Bulls view Musk as a visionary entrepreneur central to Tesla's future. Bears focus on Musk's track record of missed production targets and on corporate governance risk after Musk was forced to step down as chairman to settle fraud charges in 2018.

** The stock is now trading at over 170 times the average analyst estimate for Tesla's adjusted net income over the next 12 months, among the highest valuations on Wall Street.

** 35 analysts cover Tesla, on average rating it "hold". Their median price target is $424.50, which is 35% below Tesla's price of $655.90 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.59% 126.655 Delayed Quote.75.31%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.41% 30179.05 Delayed Quote.6.18%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.43% 41.01 Delayed Quote.14.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.11% 12738.181294 Delayed Quote.46.02%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 12755.637855 Delayed Quote.41.08%
S&P 500 -0.35% 3709.41 Delayed Quote.14.81%
TESLA, INC. 5.96% 695 Delayed Quote.686.87%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.49% 7930 End-of-day quote.25.28%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.11% 7911 End-of-day quote.2.55%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.69% 153.38 Delayed Quote.-12.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 742 M - -
Net income 2020 1 264 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 554x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 624 B 624 B -
EV / Sales 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 405,68 $
Last Close Price 695,00 $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.686.87%621 728
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.55%216 899
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.97%99 286
DAIMLER AG18.84%76 675
BYD COMPANY LIMITED376.19%69 253
NIO LIMITED1,062.19%67 756
