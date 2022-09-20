Fire at Tesla powered PG&E facility shuts down part of Highway 1 in California

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A fire outbreak on Tuesday at PG&E
Corp's Monterey county-based energy storage facility
that uses batteries made by Tesla Inc has shut down
part of Highway 1 in California.
The company said it was working with firefighters to stop
the fire from spreading. The incident has caused no electrical
outage for customers, it added.
The electric utilities company said on detecting the issue
the safety systems automatically disconnected the battery
storage facility from the electrical grid and that no onsite
personnel was injured due to the fire.
California's Department of Transportation said a part of the
highway was closed due to the battery fire and advised motorists
to take an alternate route.
PG&E in April announced the commissioning of its
182.5-megawatt (MW) Tesla Megapack battery energy storage system
(BESS) – known as the Elkhorn Battery – located at its Moss
Landing electric substation in Monterey County.
PG&E said the system represents one of the largest
utility-owned, lithium-ion battery energy storage systems in the
world.
Batteries are charged when energy demand is low (or when
solar production is high) and then provide additional capacity
by sending that reserved power to the grid as demand grows.
