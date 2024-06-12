(Reuters) - Florida's pension board voted in support of the $56 billion pay package of Tesla CEO Elon Musk for the company's upcoming annual meeting, saying the plan "exhibits very high levels of pay-for-performance."

In a post on its website on Wednesday the Florida State Board of Administration also said it voted against Tesla director Kimbal Musk, citing independence concerns, and against Tesla's proposed re-domestication to Texas.

With 2.89 million Tesla shares the agency is Tesla's 80th largest investor.

