Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:48 2022-08-22 am EDT
866.31 USD   -2.66%
11:22aFord cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to a software future
RE
11:13aTesla on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:49aTesla loses challenge to California agency suing for race bias
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to a software future

08/22/2022 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The wheel of a 2018 Ford Focus is displayed at the launch for the new model in London

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been signaling for months that he believed the Dearborn, Mich. automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required for success as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services.

"We are eliminating work, as well as reorganizing and simplifying functions throughout the business. You will hear more specifics from the leaders of your area of the business later this week," Farley and Ford Chairman Bill Ford wrote in a joint email.

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -4.75% 15.125 Delayed Quote.-23.54%
TESLA, INC. -2.77% 864.91 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
All news about TESLA, INC.
11:22aFord cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to a software future
RE
11:13aTesla on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:49aTesla loses challenge to California agency suing for race bias
RE
10:17aWall St slumps more than 1% on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
08:19aTesla Chief Executive Musk Says Full Self-Driving Price to Increase to $15,000 in North..
MT
08:14aAutoCanada Buys Velocity Autobody in Markham, Ontario
MT
06:30aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; AMC Entertainment Holdings Poi..
MT
02:34aChina's scorching southwest extends power curbs as drought, heatwave continue
RE
08/19ELON MUSK : Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays -..
RE
08/19Tesla Reportedly Adds 48 Supercharging Stations in China in July
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 861 M - -
Net income 2022 12 525 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 84,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 930 B 930 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 890,00 $
Average target price 912,28 $
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-15.78%929 596
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-66.78%31 563
NIO INC.-39.87%31 479
LI AUTO INC.-6.73%29 180
LUCID GROUP, INC.-55.98%28 020
XPENG INC.-57.80%18 281