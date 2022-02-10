DETROIT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is stepping
up plans to extensively electrify its Lincoln brand in North
America, as it prepares to introduce at least five new
battery-powered Lincoln sport utility vehicles through 2026,
three people familiar with the plans told Reuters.
Included are battery-electric models that will replace or
supplement the Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator and Navigator,
said the sources, who asked not to be identified.
The strategy to electrify Lincoln is a key element of Ford's
planned $30 billion investment in EVs and batteries through
2030. Ford announced the $30 billion initiative in May 2021.
The automaker has said it will have the annual capacity to
build at least 600,000 electric vehicles globally within 24
months, when it aims to become "the clear No. 2 electric vehicle
maker in North America" behind Tesla Inc.
On Thursday, Lincoln spokeswoman Anika Salceda-Wycoco said
it was "too early to talk about specific details around future
vehicle or production plans."
The first of the new Lincoln EVs, a large crossover about
the size of the Aviator, is slated to begin production in late
2024 or early 2025 at Ford's Oakville, Ontario, plant, as part
of a $1.5 billion changeover there from combustion-engine to
battery electric vehicles, two of the sources said, citing the
automaker's plans shared with suppliers.
Several more Lincoln EV crossovers, including potential
replacements for the compact Corsair and the mid-size Nautilus,
could be built in Oakville in 2025-2026, said the two sources,
who cited internal planning documents. Production plans for
those models have not been finalized.
Several of the smaller Lincoln EVs will share an improved
version of the EV platform that underpins the Ford Mustang Mach
E, the sources said.
A larger Lincoln SUV, a battery-powered companion to the big
Navigator, is scheduled to go into production in 2026, the
sources said. It will share a new dedicated EV truck platform
with the next-generation Ford F-150 Lightning, the sources said.
Ford's plans to transform the Lincoln brand in North America
into a mostly electric family of premium utility vehicles
parallels an effort at General Motors Co, where the
Cadillac brand has embarked on a similar makeover, starting this
year with the mid-size Lyriq electric crossover.
Eventually, Cadillac is expected to field a full portfolio
of electric utility vehicles, GM executives have previously
said, including a full-size Escalade EV that is expected to
share its underpinnings with the Hummer and Silverado EVs.
Cadillac also plans to introduce an ultra-luxury sedan
called Celestiq in 2023.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit
