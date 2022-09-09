Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:58 2022-09-09 pm EDT
298.14 USD   +3.07%
12:56pFord will challenge dealers to match Tesla's lower selling costs
RE
12:29pWall Street set for weekly gain, boosted by growth stocks
RE
10:59aTesla's Autopilot Function Showed 'Abnormalities' in German Investigation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford will challenge dealers to match Tesla's lower selling costs

09/09/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tesla vehicles are shown at a sales and service center in Vista, California

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley will go to Las Vegas next week to roll the dice on a strategy to convince dealers to cut as much as $2,000 from the cost of delivering an electric vehicle to a customer.

Ford has told dealers that one key topic for the meetings will be a discussion of new agreements that would govern how dealers sell Ford's expanding lineup of electric vehicles.

Farley told analysts in July that Ford needs to cut $2,000 a vehicle out of selling and distribution costs to be competitive with Tesla Inc and other electric vehicle startups that sell directly to consumers without franchised dealers.

About a third of those savings could come from what Farley called a "low inventory model," where customers order a vehicle and Ford ships it to the customer, rather than stocking vehicles on dealer lots for weeks or months.

"We think that's about -- worth maybe $600, $700 in our system," Farley told analysts. Tesla can also adjust prices rapidly on its website, and keep most of the gain from a price increase.

Ford declined to comment other than to say "we are excited to meet next week with our North America dealers to grow and win together."

Dealers said they expect Ford to outline minimum investments for charging stations and other equipment to support electric vehicle customers.

A key question will be how quickly dealers will be required to install chargers, which dealers said can cost as much as $500,000.

"The manufacturers so far have let us scale into it and I think Ford will hopefully do the same thing. You just can't say, 'Listen, we're going to sell 2 million electric cars five years from now and we expect you to put in five superchargers,'" said Rhett Ricart, owner of Ricart Ford, a large dealership in Columbus, Ohio.

Tesla's success at selling electric vehicles without franchised dealers is putting pressure on all established automakers to overhaul their retail networks.

A shift by Ford to a Tesla-style build to order system could come with caps on the profit margins dealers can earn on a new vehicle sale, some dealers said.

"I see dealer margins still being very competitive, but they are going to shift," Farley said in July. Ford intends to put more emphasis on selling products and services after the initial vehicle sale, he said.

Dealers said state franchise laws could give dealers leverage to resist efforts by Ford to set fixed prices or fixed fees for delivering electric vehicles.

Rival General Motors Co last week said it would offer buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers who did not want to make required investments as the brand shifted to an all-electric lineup. GM has already spent $274 million to reduce the ranks of U.S. Cadillac dealers.

Josh Sloan, the general manager who oversees two Ford stores and one Lincoln store for Michigan's LaFontaine Automotive Group, said his company is prepared to spend what it takes to shift to electric vehicles.

    "I was surprised there weren't higher standards from Ford sooner," Sloan said. "We're moving into this really fast. If you're not all-in, you're going to lose."

(Reporting By Joe White and Ben Klayman; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Joseph White and Ben Klayman


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.20% 15.435 Delayed Quote.-25.71%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.29% 41.0282 Delayed Quote.-30.92%
TESLA, INC. 2.97% 298.05 Delayed Quote.-17.88%
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:56pFord will challenge dealers to match Tesla's lower selling costs
RE
12:29pWall Street set for weekly gain, boosted by growth stocks
RE
10:59aTesla's Autopilot Function Showed 'Abnormalities' in German Investigation
MT
10:56aWall St extends gains with growth stocks in the lead
RE
10:37aCATL's battery unit operates in compliance with COVID curbs
RE
09:38aRecharge Resources Shares Reach Multi-Month Highs After Announcing Expedited Phase 1 Ex..
AQ
09:33aChina's SVOLT picks same German state as Tesla for second battery cell plant
RE
09:33aWhy is the market going up this morning?
MS
09:07aWall St set to extend gains on boost from tech stocks
RE
07:53aTesla Evaluating Locating Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide Refining Facility on Texas Gu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 219 M - -
Net income 2022 12 692 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 906 B 906 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 289,26 $
Average target price 310,03 $
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-17.88%906 388
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-64.43%33 789
NIO INC.-44.19%29 215
LI AUTO INC.-18.91%25 369
LUCID GROUP, INC.-60.60%25 151
XPENG INC.-69.00%13 430