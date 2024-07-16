July 16 (Reuters) - Computer scientist Andrej Karpathy announced on Tuesday that he was starting an AI-integrated education platform named Eureka Labs, leveraging years of experience at ChatGPT developer OpenAI and Tesla.

Education platforms have taken advantage of the boom in generative artificial intelligence since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 to improve and create digital learning content.

A teacher would design courses on the Eureka Labs platform, but they would be aided by an AI teaching assistant to guide students through the learning material, Karpathy said in a post on X.

The company's first product is LLM101n, an undergraduate-level class that helps students train their own AI models similar to a scaled-down version of the teaching assistant.

Karpathy was among the founding members of OpenAI in 2015 and, two years later, Tesla hired him to lead the company's autopilot division, building advanced driver assistance software.

"Eureka Labs is the culmination of my passion in both AI and education over about 2 decades," Karpathy said in the post.

Karpathy - who received a PhD from Stanford University - started posting tutorial videos on how to solve Rubik's cubes and over the years has published content online exploring concepts related to AI. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)