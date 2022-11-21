France demands Twitter ensure it can meet transparent information obligations

Arcom, the French regulatory authority for audiovisual and digital communication, said that following Twitter's takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter announced its decision to drastically reduce its workforce by firing half of its employees and terminating the contracts of several thousand contract workers.

"Arcom would like to express its deep concern about the direct consequences of such decisions on Twitter's ability to maintain a safe environment for its users," it said.

