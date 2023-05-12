France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power

(Adds Macron comments from Financial Times op-ed in paragraphs
PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - France beat competition from
Germany and the Netherlands for ProLogium's first overseas car
battery plant with lobbying from President Emmanuel Macron, deal
sweeteners and competitive power prices, executives from the
Taiwanese company said.
After narrowing a list of countries down from 13 to three,
ProLogium said it settled this week on the northern French port
city of Dunkirk for its second gigafactory and first outside
Taiwan.
With production slated to begin in 2026, the gigafactory - a
term popularised by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and which
refers to plants producing batteries on a large scale - will be
the fourth in northern France, adding to an emerging specialised
cluster central to Europe's electric car industry.
Europe currently largely depends on batteries made in Asia
for electric cars, and national leaders are offering various
incentives to kick-start the industry.
That has become more urgent since the United States last
year passed its $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which
includes major tax subsidies to cut carbon emissions while
boosting domestic production and manufacturing.
Macron, who personally met with ProLogium CEO Vincent Yang
at the start of the vetting process, was due on Friday to
officially announce in Dunkirk the 5.2 billion euro ($5.7
billion) investment.
Gilles Normand, ProLogium executive vice-president, said
that after Macron, a former investment banker, pitched Yang more
than a year ago Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire followed up and
helped make the company's case with the European Commission for
EU financial incentives.
"There was then the realisation that there might be some
interesting possibilities, which was maybe a little bit
different from the clichés about France," Normand told a small
group of journalists.
NEED FOR STRATEGIC AUTONOMY
In a Financial Times op-ed, Macron said the battle for
re-industrialisation needed to be fought on a European
Union-wide scale. The bloc had come around to French thinking on
the need for greater European autonomy after the COVID crisis
and war in Ukraine exposed supply chain vulnerabilities.
"Without compromising our openness, we are acting to protect
our interests, our independence ... and to assert our European
economic and social model," Macron wrote.
Nonetheless, the ProLogium bid highlights the fierce
competition among EU member states for deals.
The timing of the ProLogium investment is fortuitous for
Macron, who wants to turn the page on months of strikes and
protests over his raising of the retirement age and show
sceptical voters his pro-business push is bearing fruit.
ProLogium expects the project to create 3,000 jobs directly
and four times as much indirectly, a boon in a region where both
far right and far left political parties score high among
voters after years of industrial decline.
The emergence of an industrial cluster around the three
battery plants already in the works was in itself an attraction,
offering a critical mass of material suppliers and skilled
workers, Normand said.
Also playing in France's favour was its competitively priced
zero-carbon electricity, produced by one of the biggest fleets
of nuclear plants in the world but also increasingly by offshore
wind farms and solar.
Normand added that the government sweetened the deal with an
incentives package, but could not give details while further
subsidies were under review at the European Commission.
Macron's government is eager to use the recent relaxation of
EU state aid rules to offer new tax breaks and other subsidies
to encourage investment in green technologies.
He announced on Thursday that the government would offer a
new tax credit worth up to 40% of a company's capital investment
in wind, solar, heat-pump and battery projects.
Meanwhile, the government hopes to boost consumer demand for
European-made electric cars by conditioning a 5,000 euro cash
incentive to vehicles meeting demanding low-carbon standards in
their production, effectively shutting out non-European cars.
