Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:45 2023-05-11 pm EDT
173.54 USD   +0.85%
05:41aTesla Increases US Prices for Model S, X, Y Cars
MT
05:33aFrance lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
RE
05:32aAs Promised : Elon Musk distances himself from Twitter: This may be the new CEO
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power

05/12/2023 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds Macron comments from Financial Times op-ed in paragraphs 9-11, detail and context on gigafactories in paragraph 3)

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - France beat competition from Germany and the Netherlands for ProLogium's first overseas car battery plant with lobbying from President Emmanuel Macron, deal sweeteners and competitive power prices, executives from the Taiwanese company said.

After narrowing a list of countries down from 13 to three, ProLogium said it settled this week on the northern French port city of Dunkirk for its second gigafactory and first outside Taiwan.

With production slated to begin in 2026, the gigafactory - a term popularised by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and which refers to plants producing batteries on a large scale - will be the fourth in northern France, adding to an emerging specialised cluster central to Europe's electric car industry.

Europe currently largely depends on batteries made in Asia for electric cars, and national leaders are offering various incentives to kick-start the industry.

That has become more urgent since the United States last year passed its $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which includes major tax subsidies to cut carbon emissions while boosting domestic production and manufacturing.

Macron, who personally met with ProLogium CEO Vincent Yang at the start of the vetting process, was due on Friday to officially announce in Dunkirk the 5.2 billion euro ($5.7 billion) investment.

Gilles Normand, ProLogium executive vice-president, said that after Macron, a former investment banker, pitched Yang more than a year ago Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire followed up and helped make the company's case with the European Commission for EU financial incentives.

"There was then the realisation that there might be some interesting possibilities, which was maybe a little bit different from the clichés about France," Normand told a small group of journalists.

NEED FOR STRATEGIC AUTONOMY

In a Financial Times op-ed, Macron said the battle for re-industrialisation needed to be fought on a European Union-wide scale. The bloc had come around to French thinking on the need for greater European autonomy after the COVID crisis and war in Ukraine exposed supply chain vulnerabilities.

"Without compromising our openness, we are acting to protect our interests, our independence ... and to assert our European economic and social model," Macron wrote.

Nonetheless, the ProLogium bid highlights the fierce competition among EU member states for deals.

The timing of the ProLogium investment is fortuitous for Macron, who wants to turn the page on months of strikes and protests over his raising of the retirement age and show sceptical voters his pro-business push is bearing fruit.

ProLogium expects the project to create 3,000 jobs directly and four times as much indirectly, a boon in a region where both far right and far left political parties score high among voters after years of industrial decline.

The emergence of an industrial cluster around the three battery plants already in the works was in itself an attraction, offering a critical mass of material suppliers and skilled workers, Normand said.

Also playing in France's favour was its competitively priced zero-carbon electricity, produced by one of the biggest fleets of nuclear plants in the world but also increasingly by offshore wind farms and solar.

Normand added that the government sweetened the deal with an incentives package, but could not give details while further subsidies were under review at the European Commission.

Macron's government is eager to use the recent relaxation of EU state aid rules to offer new tax breaks and other subsidies to encourage investment in green technologies.

He announced on Thursday that the government would offer a new tax credit worth up to 40% of a company's capital investment in wind, solar, heat-pump and battery projects.

Meanwhile, the government hopes to boost consumer demand for European-made electric cars by conditioning a 5,000 euro cash incentive to vehicles meeting demanding low-carbon standards in their production, effectively shutting out non-European cars.

($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, additional reporting and writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Gregorio and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.64% 550.887 Real-time Quote.11.15%
TESLA, INC. 2.10% 172.08 Delayed Quote.39.70%
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:41aTesla Increases US Prices for Model S, X, Y Cars
MT
05:33aFrance lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
RE
05:32aAs Promised : Elon Musk distances himself from Twitter: This may be the new CEO
AQ
05:20aTesla to Recall 1.1 Million Vehicles in China
MT
04:59aChina regulator says Tesla to update software of more than 1 mln cars
RE
04:32aTesla Poised to Benefit From Musk Stepping Down as Twitter Chief Executive, Wedbush Say..
MT
03:06aTesla to recall over 1.1 million foreign and China-made cars - Chinese regulator
RE
05/11Tesla raises prices for all vehicles except Model 3 in US
RE
05/11Tesla raises US prices
RE
05/11Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 699 M - -
Net cash 2023 22 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 55,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 545 B 545 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,22x
EV / Sales 2024 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 172,08 $
Average target price 185,20 $
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.39.70%545 408
LI AUTO INC.43.46%28 675
NIO INC.-13.33%14 109
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-24.91%13 000
LUCID GROUP, INC.3.37%12 948
XPENG INC.8.15%9 254
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer