Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:45 2022-12-22 am EST
128.34 USD   -6.71%
11:26aFrom Iron Man to Baby Boss, the fall of Elon Musk
MS
11:12aTesla offers rare year-end discounts on 2 top-selling models
AQ
10:05aJust a fluke
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

From Iron Man to Baby Boss, the fall of Elon Musk

12/22/2022 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not happy anymore, his face turned red with anger. When you believe that you are the king of the world, when investors, clients, politicians, showbiz friends and other people sing your praise for years, and then suddenly the situation is reversed, the reality check is brutal and sometimes brings out the worst.

In just a few years, Elon Musk has gained worldwide fame, thanks to the success of his companies, Tesla, SpaceX or Neuralink, but not only. The billionaire has also built his aura by playing the cool guy, showing himself smoking a joint on live TV, joking about his many children from extramarital affairs, or claiming not to be paid for his role as CEO at Tesla. An anti-conformism that seemed welcome in the landscape of Nasdaq's big bosses.

But the other side that the whimsical entrepreneur has revealed lately is much less appealing. Since his takeover of the social network Twitter (and even before that), cracks have appeared in the costume of a man who is confident, tolerant and insensitive to criticism. It seems that it affects him deeply. He reportedly fired employees or board members via Twitter posts who questioned his new direction for the media, plundered the group's internal files for his own purposes, and hired detectives to investigate pro-union employees at his companies. He suspended the accounts of journalists who took too close an interest in him and did not share his views, and allegedly blackmailed others to restore their accounts. He made ambiguous statements about Russia in the midst of the Ukrainian conflict. He banned LGBTQIA+ groups from the network, and reopened the doors of Twitter to the most hateful, racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic things online.

Without going so far as to compare the billionaire to Ford's founder, Henry Ford, who gradually slipped into anti-unionism and basic anti-Semitism, as James Risen, my Intercept colleague, did in this paper, I'd say that Elon Musk looks like a spoiled, despotic, petty and angry little child, to whom no one has ever dared to refuse anything, and who is now unable to get his way. And as one could actually expect, the man is not cool, not tolerant, not open. He's just a brat.

As a postlude, I'll add a clarification on the title, for the attention of readers who are not immersed in popular media entertainment. In the last few movies about the cool billionaire Marvel character Iron Man, the director admits to having been inspired by Elon Musk to build the hero. And since the latter is played by the excellent and sympathetic Robert Downey Junior, he symbolizes, for people of my generation and the next, the good friend that we would like to have. On the other hand, Baby Boss is the symbol (if we pull a little) of an authoritarian and irascible baby.

 

 


© MarketScreener.com 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
11:26aFrom Iron Man to Baby Boss, the fall of Elon Musk
MS
11:12aTesla offers rare year-end discounts on 2 top-selling models
AQ
10:05aJust a fluke
MS
09:21aCanaccord Genuity Cuts Price Target on Tesla to $275 From $304, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:08aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 22, 20..
MS
07:55aTesla Reportedly Raises Discounts on Model 3, Model Y Electric Vehicles
MT
07:54aTesla Doubles Discounts on Model 3, Model Y Vehicles
DJ
07:21aTesla's China Chief Reportedly Travels to US to Resolve Production Issues
MT
07:05aTesla doubles discounts on mainstay U.S. vehicles
RE
06:48aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Lower as ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 124 M - -
Net income 2022 12 684 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 434 B 434 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 137,57 $
Average target price 260,01 $
Spread / Average Target 89,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-60.95%434 412
LI AUTO INC.-35.20%20 296
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-79.72%19 368
NIO INC.-63.35%19 185
LUCID GROUP, INC.-81.13%12 065
XPENG INC.-77.55%9 749