Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 bln Twitter buyout

April 26 (Reuters) - When Elon Musk announced his surprise
bid for Twitter Inc earlier this month, he said the
social media company should reach out to his family office with
any questions.
Yet very little is known about the Austin, Texas-based
family office that manages the assets of Musk, the world's
richest person and CEO of both electric car maker Tesla Inc
and aerospace company SpaceX.
The office is called Excession and the man who helped build
it is Jared Birchall, a former Morgan Stanley banker who
has advised Musk on his interactions with Wall Street for
several years, according to regulatory filings and legal
documents.
Birchall is also the chief executive of Musk's brain chip
firm Neuralink, a director at Musk's tunneling firm the Boring
Company and a board member at the billionaire's philanthropic
private foundation.
Birchall's multiple roles are uncommon for a family office
manager and illustrate Musk's faith in him, said Raphael Amit, a
management professor at the Wharton School.
"Once you appoint somebody to run the family office, that
means that you trust him. And Elon wants to set it up in a way
that allows him (Birchall) maximum control."
Birchall and Musk did not respond to requests for comment.
Born in 1974, Birchall was hired by Musk from Morgan Stanley
in 2016 to work for his family office. Business registration
records with the Texas comptroller of public accounts list
Birchall as the manager of Excession as recently as 2021.
MORGAN STANLEY AS 'BEST RESOURCE'
On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter for $44
billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most
influential public forums. Musk's financing
includes a personal commitment of $21 billion in cash and $12.5
billion in margin loans against his Tesla stock.
Morgan Stanley led the financing package for Musk's bid and
advised Musk on the successful deal, culminating several years
of a relationship bolstered by Birchall.
A day after Musk tweeted in August 2018 that Goldman Sachs
and Silver Lake would manage his ultimately failed effort to
take Tesla private, Birchall messaged Musk to encourage a Morgan
Stanley role.
"They've been our best resource on the personal side, by
far. They provide you with the largest ($350M) of all the lines
and each time we have pressed them for more borrow power or a
lower rate, they've come through," he wrote, according to
documents disclosed during a trial over tweets by Musk that he
was considering taking Tesla private.
Musk responded: "That seems fair."
A graduate of Brigham Young University, Birchall started his
career working at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in New York in
1999 as a financial analyst, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He then joined Merrill Lynch in Los Angeles for about a decade
as a wealth manager.
Merrill Lynch discharged Birchall in 2010 for "conduct
resulting in management's loss of confidence" that included
"sending correspondence to a client without management
approval," according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
records. Reuters could not ascertain more details about
Birchall's termination and FINRA and Merrill Lynch did not
respond to requests for comment.
Less than a month later, Birchall began working at Morgan
Stanley as a wealth manager.
A Morgan Stanley spokesperson said Birchall was
well-regarded when he worked at the bank and left on good terms.
'PROTECT MUSK'
"Excession" is the title of a science-fiction novel by Iain
M. Banks about artificial intelligence that Musk was seen
carrying at a Sun Valley, Idaho, conference in 2015.
There is no regulatory requirement for family offices to
publicly disclose their assets or their key personnel, and
Excession's holdings and the value of its assets and number of
employees could not be learned.
Birchall's role has extended beyond finance.
In 2018, he hired a private investigator to look in to a
British diver who criticized Musk's idea of using SpaceX's
mini-submarine to rescue a boys' soccer team trapped in a cave
in Thailand, according to court documents.
When Musk called the diver a "pedo guy" in a response on
Twitter, the diver sued him for defamation. In the ensuing
trial, it emerged that Birchall, going by the name James
Brickhouse, hired a private detective to investigate the diver.
Birchall said in court testimony he had an "instinct to protect
Musk."
Musk won the case.
"The idea of loyalty, especially in the family office, is
profoundly important," said the Wharton School's Amit. "Because
you're exposed to the most intimate and private issues that
families have."
Excession was staffed by "essentially two people" in 2019,
Musk said during the defamation trial at a federal court in Los
Angeles at the time. The second person is not known.
It is not unusual to have a small group of people managing a
family office, industry sources said, although by contrast,
billionaire Jeff Bezos' family office is reportedly staffed by
more than 100 people.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco and Elizabeth Dilts
in New York, with additional reporting by Krystal Hu in New York
and Michelle Price in Washington
Editing by Peter Henderson, Greg Roumeliotis and Matthew Lewis)