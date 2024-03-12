By Ben Glickman

General Motors tapped a former Tesla Gigafactory executive to succeed its longtime head of manufacturing.

The automaker said Tuesday that Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability, will retire after 44 years at the company.

He will be succeeded by Jens Peter Clausen, who serves as vice president of engineering at Google Data Centers. He previously led the scaling of electric-vehicle propulsion system production at Tesla's Gigafactory 1, GM said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Clausen worked at Tesla from 2015 to 2019. He has also held positions at Lego and Zymergen.

Johnson, who started at GM in 1980 at the Fisher Body Plant in Euclid, Ohio, will stay with the company through the end of 2024.

GM also said that Mike Abbott, executive vice president of software and services, would step down for health reasons.

Current vice president of product in software and services Baris Cetinok will fill the role on an interim basis as the company searches for a permanent successor.

