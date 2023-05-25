Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
05/25/2023
183.11 USD   +0.11%
German authorities looking into possible data protection violations by Tesla -newspaper

05/25/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York

BERLIN (Reuters) - German authorities have serious indications of possible data protection violations by Tesla, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the data protection office in the state where the carmaker has its European gigafactory.

Handelsblatt's report said the U.S. carmaker has failed to adequately protect data from customers, employees and business partners, citing 100 gigabytes of confidential data leaked to the newspaper by a whistleblower.

The breach would violate the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the newspaper added.

Handelsblatt quoted a lawyer for Tesla as saying that a "disgruntled former employee" had abused his access as a service technician to get information, adding that the company would take legal action against the suspected ex-employee.

The whistleblower notified the German authorities about the data protection breach in April, according to the newspaper.

The matter would become serious from a data protection point of view if the evidence becomes substantial, a spokesperson for Brandenburg data protection office was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt.

The Brandenburg data protection office was not immediately available for comment.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa in Berlin and Hyun Joo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 640 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 59,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 580 B 580 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,56x
EV / Sales 2024 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 182,90 $
Average target price 187,99 $
Spread / Average Target 2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.48.48%579 702
LI AUTO INC.41.27%28 239
LUCID GROUP, INC.9.66%13 732
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-21.98%13 508
NIO INC.-18.77%13 224
XPENG INC.-12.98%7 446
