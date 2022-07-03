Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
681.79 USD   +1.24%
05:36aGerman road traffic agency says 59,000 Tesla vehicles have software glitch
RE
07/02Tesla's 2Q sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems
AQ
07/02Tesla Q2 deliveries fall on China's COVID-related shutdown
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German road traffic agency says 59,000 Tesla vehicles have software glitch

07/03/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's road traffic agency said it was recalling Tesla models Y and 3 because of a fault in the automatic emergency call system that affects 59,000 vehicles globally.

The KBA watchdog said on its website dated June 29 that a software flaw was causing a breakdown of the eCall, which is designed to automatically contact emergency responders in the event of a serious accident.

German regional broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, which serves the region that is home to Tesla's German model Y and battery production site near Berlin, first reported the recall on Saturday.

KBA said 59,129 vehicles were affected globally but did not specify how many of those were registered in Germany.

The software glitch is an added headache for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk after Tesla on Saturday said it delivered 17.9% fewer electric vehicles in the second quarter from the previous quarter, as China's COVID 19-related shutdown disrupted its production and supply chain.

Musk said last month that Tesla's new factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and Chinese port issues.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) early in June upgraded its probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with the advanced driver assistance system Autopilot, a required step before it could seek a recall.

Tesla was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:36aGerman road traffic agency says 59,000 Tesla vehicles have software glitch
RE
07/02Tesla's 2Q sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems
AQ
07/02Tesla Q2 deliveries fall on China's COVID-related shutdown
RE
07/02Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Seco..
BU
07/02ELON MUSK : Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope
RE
07/01Toyota Exceeds US Hybrid/Electric Tax Credit Sales Limit, Bloomberg Says
MT
07/01Tesla Likely to Report Decline in Q2 Delivery on China Plant Shutdown, Analysts Say
MT
07/01Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers
RE
07/01Top Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in H1 as Markets Plunge on Rising Interest Rates, B..
MT
07/01As You Sow Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Tesla, Inc
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 959 M - -
Net income 2022 12 240 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 707 B 707 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
EV / Sales 2023 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 681,79 $
Average target price 919,18 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-35.48%706 601
LI AUTO INC.17.45%36 387
NIO INC.-32.58%35 296
LUCID GROUP, INC.-55.32%28 353
XPENG INC.-39.84%26 051
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-75.21%23 147