  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:58:26 2023-01-17 pm EST
130.56 USD   +6.67%
Goldman, Travelers drag Dow lower; Tesla keeps Nasdaq afloat

Davos Organizers : Musk wasn't invited despite what he says

Jury selection begins in Tesla shareholder case over Musk's 2018 tweets

Goldman, Travelers drag Dow lower; Tesla keeps Nasdaq afloat

01/17/2023 | 02:33pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop

*

Morgan Stanley gains on Q4 profit beat

*

Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts

*

Dow down 1.03%, S&P 500 down 0.17%, Nasdaq up 0.06%

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow stumbled more than 1% on Tuesday as weak earnings from Goldman Sachs dragged the index lower, but a jump in Tesla shares helped keep the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq near the unchanged mark.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc slumped 6.91% and was poised for its biggest one-day percentage drop since June 2020 after the bank reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit. The decline in Goldman shares, the second-most expensive of the Dow Industrials, pulled the price-weighted index lower as the biggest drag.

For a price-weighted index such as the Dow, the share value of a stock is proportional to its contribution in the index, in contrast to the market capitalization-weighted S&P 500.

Also weighing on the blue-chip Dow index was insurer Travelers Cos Inc, which slumped 4.8% after forecasting fourth-quarter earnings below estimates.

But a 6.52% jump in Tesla Inc helped keep the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afloat. The electric-vehicle maker's January retail sales surged in China following recent price cuts on its top-selling models, data from China Merchants Bank International showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 353.76 points, or 1.03%, to 33,948.85, the S&P 500 lost 6.98 points, or 0.17%, to 3,992.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.28 points, or 0.06%, to 11,085.44.

Morgan Stanley climbed 6.86% as it beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit as its trading business got a boost from market volatility.

Earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley close out what was a mixed bag for big banks, many of which have stashed rainy-day funds to gird against a potential recession.

Analysts expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500 companies to decline 2.4% for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data, compared with a 1.6% decline at the start of the year.

Data showed New York state manufacturing contracted sharply in January as orders collapsed and employment growth stalled, pointing to continued weakness in national factory activity, fueling recession concerns.

Equity markets have gotten off to a strong start this year after a dismal performance in 2022, on hopes that easing inflation and a slowdown in the economy, especially the labor market, would give the Federal Reserve the leeway to scale back the size of interest rate hikes it has used to combat high prices.

The Dow was on track to snap a four-session win streak, while the Nasdaq was on pace for its seventh straight gain, its longest streak since November 2021.

Money market participants are currently expecting a 25-basis point interest rate hike from the U.S. central bank in February and see rates peaking at 4.9% in June, while the Fed's projections are for over 5%.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies declined, with JD.Com Inc down 6.01% and Baidu Inc off 6.45% after China's economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.00-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 85 new highs and nine new lows. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.43% 0.6995 Delayed Quote.2.33%
BAIDU, INC. -6.08% 130.59 Delayed Quote.21.51%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.62% 1.22832 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.7473 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 0.52% 40.68 End-of-day quote.9.18%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.03% 33946.6 Real-time Quote.3.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.25% 1.08026 Delayed Quote.1.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012262 Delayed Quote.1.78%
JD.COM, INC. -5.50% 60.11 Delayed Quote.13.31%
MORGAN STANLEY 6.68% 97.78 Delayed Quote.7.81%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.13% 11092.67 Real-time Quote.5.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.72% 0.6433 Delayed Quote.0.52%
TESLA, INC. 6.76% 130.75 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -6.53% 349.7143 Delayed Quote.8.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 732 M - -
Net income 2022 12 454 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 082 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 387 B 387 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 122,40 $
Average target price 197,65 $
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-0.63%386 509
LI AUTO INC.10.25%21 971
NIO INC.21.03%19 499
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-10.74%15 150
LUCID GROUP, INC.19.33%14 894
XPENG INC.0.50%8 559