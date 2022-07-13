Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:09 2022-07-13 pm EDT
707.94 USD   -0.45%
05:53pTesla's AI director leaving company after 4-month sabbatical
RE
05:38pEXPLAINER : What happens next in the Musk-Twitter saga?
AQ
05:27pGroundbreaking judge will oversee Twitter's lawsuit against Musk
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Groundbreaking judge will oversee Twitter's lawsuit against Musk

07/13/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in Warsaw

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - The first female chief judge on Delaware's nationally known business court will oversee Twitter Inc's lawsuit that seeks to hold Elon Musk to his agreement to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, according to court records.

Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor, or chief judge, last year after the retirement of Andre Bouchard on the Court of Chancery, a favored venue for large corporate disputes.

Among McCormick's first decisions will be a request by Twitter to hold a four-day trial in September, an incredibly tight time frame for such a complicated case.

McCormick's final ruling on the merger can be appealed to the Delaware Supreme Court.

Twitter accused Musk of a long list of violations of the merger agreement in the lawsuit it filed on Tuesday. It said the world's richest man wanted to back out in part because of a downturn in the stock of Tesla Inc, the electric vehicle maker where he is chief executive.

Musk accused Twitter of breaching the merger agreement because it refused to share information on spam accounts, made misrepresentations and strayed from its normal course of business by firing executives.

McCormick is also overseeing a case by shareholders of Tesla who are seeking to void Musk's $56 billion compensation package from the automaker. She scheduled an October trial in that case.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Tom Hals


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:53pTesla's AI director leaving company after 4-month sabbatical
RE
05:38pEXPLAINER : What happens next in the Musk-Twitter saga?
AQ
05:27pGroundbreaking judge will oversee Twitter's lawsuit against Musk
RE
04:08pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Edging Lower Despite Late Assist from Chipmakers
MT
03:48pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
02:19pPanasonic Holdings to Construct EV Battery Plant in Kansas for Tesla
MT
01:48pPanasonic Plans EV Battery Factory in Kansas to Supply Tesla-Nikkei Asia Reports
DJ
01:36pPanasonic to build EV battery plant for Tesla in Kansas -Nikkei
RE
01:08pEV disruptors hit industry speed bumps that have plagued legacy automakers for years
RE
11:39aExplainer-Can Elon Musk defy a court if ordered to buy Twitter?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 656 M - -
Net income 2022 12 029 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 700 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 68,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 725 B 725 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,34x
EV / Sales 2023 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 699,21 $
Average target price 892,45 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-33.84%724 655
LI AUTO INC.15.23%35 717
NIO INC.-34.12%34 487
LUCID GROUP, INC.-49.20%32 239
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.92%27 155
XPENG INC.-41.92%25 159