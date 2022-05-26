Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
658.80 USD   +4.88%
06:38aHow is Elon Musk funding his $44 bln offer to buy Twitter
RE
06:32aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; NVIDIA, Snowflake Poised to Fall, Alibaba to Rise
MT
05:57aGlobal firms warn of sluggish China demand due to lengthy COVID curbs
RE
How is Elon Musk funding his $44 bln offer to buy Twitter

05/26/2022 | 06:38am EDT
Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

 
    May 26 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has won the backing of some of the world's
wealthiest investors for his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.
    From Oracle Corp's co-founder Larry Ellison, a self-proclaimed
close friend of Musk, to Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who
had earlier rejected the takeover bid, a bunch of investors had thrown their
weight behind the offer.
    Musk on Wednesday pledged an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing,
reducing the billionaire's margin loan against his Tesla Inc shares to
zero.
    
    Here's how the deal stacks up:
    ** Musk increased his financing commitment to $33.5 billion, from $27.25
billion - including the $7.14 billion funding announced earlier in May.
    ** The margin loan from Morgan Stanley tied to his Tesla stock, which stood
at $6.25 billion, has now been removed from the financing equation.
    ** Musk has secured commitments from banks for $13 billion in loans secured
against Twitter shares
          
    
    Following is a list of investors who have together promised about $7 billion
in funding, according to a filing on Thursday: 
      
 Equity Investor        Description                  Equity Commitment
 A.M. Management &      -                            $25 million
 Consulting                                          
 AH Capital Management  VC firm founded by Marc      $400 million
                        Andreessen and Ben Horowitz  
 Aliya Capital          SpaceX investor              $360 million
 Partners                                            
 BAMCO                  Investment adviser           $100 million
 Binance                Cryptocurrency firm          $500 million
 Brookfield             Canadian investment firm     $250 million
                        with over $690 billion       
                        assets under management      
 DFJ Growth IV          Tesla, SolarCity, SpaceX     $100 million
 Partners               and The Boring Company       
                        investor                     
 Fidelity Management &  Acts as the investment       $316 million
 Research Company       advisor to Fidelity's        
                        family of mutual funds       
 Honeycomb Asset        Private investment firm led  $5 million
 Management             by Chief Investment Officer  
                        David Fiszel                 
 Key Wealth Advisors                                 $30 million
 Lawrence J. Ellison    Oracle co-founder Larry      $1 billion
 Revocable Trust        Ellison's trust              
 Litani Ventures        Chicago-based VC firm        $25 million
 Qatar Holding          Investment house founded by  $375 million
                        Qatar Investment Authority   
 Sequoia Capital Fund   Invested in The Boring       $800 million
                        Company                      
 Strauss Capital LLC    -                            $150 million
 Tresser Blvd 402 LLC   -                            $8.5 million
 (Cartenna)                                          
 VyCapital              Invested in The Boring       $700 million
                        Company                      
 Witkoff Capital        New York-based real estate   $100 million
                        tycoon Steven Witkoff's      
                        firm                         
 Saudi Arabian          Twitter investor             $1.89 billion (34,948,975
 investor Prince                                     shares)
 Alwaleed bin Talal                                  
 
    
 (Reporting by Akash Sriram, Sweta Singh, Nivedita Balu and Uday Sampath in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

© Reuters 2022
