Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 05:23:02 pm EDT
999.27 USD   -0.58%
05:08pHuman rights groups raise hate speech concerns after Musk's takeover of Twitter
RE
05:03pUS Stocks Reverse Early Losses on Monday Ahead of Major Tech Earnings This Week
MT
04:52pUS Stocks Reverse Early Losses Ahead of Major Tech Earnings This Week
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Human rights groups raise hate speech concerns after Musk's takeover of Twitter

04/25/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Human rights groups on Monday raised concerns about hate speech on Twitter and the power that its takeover by Elon Musk would give the billionaire after the self-described "free speech absolutist" clinched a deal to take the social media platform private.

Musk, who is also chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc, has described himself as a "free speech absolutist" who has been critical of Twitter's policies of moderating content on the platform. He has said Twitter needs to become a genuine forum for free speech. In a statement after securing the deal on Monday, Musk described free speech as "the bedrock of a functioning democracy."

Twitter is not just another company, human rights advocates noted. "Regardless of who owns Twitter, the company has human rights responsibilities to respect the rights of people around the world who rely on the platform. Changes to its policies, features, and algorithms, big and small, can have disproportionate and sometimes devastating impacts, including offline violence," Deborah Brown, a digital rights researcher and advocate at Human Rights Watch, told Reuters in an email.

"Freedom of expression is not an absolute right, which is why Twitter needs to invest in efforts to keep its most vulnerable users safe on the platform," she added.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on concerns raised by the groups.

"While Elon Musk is an ACLU card-carrying member and one of our most significant supporters, there’s a lot of danger having so much power in the hands of any one individual," Anthony Romero, executive director at the American Civil Liberties Union, told Reuters after the deal was announced.

Amnesty International said it was concerned about any potential decision that Twitter may take after Musk's takeover to erode enforcement of the policies and mechanisms designed to moderate hate speech online.

"The last thing we need is a Twitter that willfully turns a blind eye to violent and abusive speech against users, particularly those most disproportionately impacted, including women, non-binary persons, and others," Michael Kleinman, director of technology and human rights at Amnesty International USA, said on Monday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAFE S.A. -1.76% 0.1114 Real-time Quote.-54.82%
TESLA, INC. -0.70% 998.02 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:08pHuman rights groups raise hate speech concerns after Musk's takeover of Twitter
RE
05:03pUS Stocks Reverse Early Losses on Monday Ahead of Major Tech Earnings This Week
MT
04:52pUS Stocks Reverse Early Losses Ahead of Major Tech Earnings This Week
MT
04:48pTesla CEO Elon Musk to acquire Twitter for $44 billion
AQ
03:54pTwitter Agrees to Elon Musk's $44 Billion Take-Private Offer
MT
03:09pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down; Digital World Acquisition Plummets
MT
03:03pElon Musk to Buy Twitter for $44 Billion; Will Become Privately Held Company
MT
02:59pBillionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B
AQ
02:56pTwitter Deal With Elon Musk Expected to Close in 2022; Musk Secures $25.5 Billion in Co..
MT
02:56pELON MUSK TO BUY TWITTER FOR $54.20/ : Bloomberg
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 675 M - -
Net income 2022 12 708 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 93,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 039 B 1 039 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
EV / Sales 2023 8,83x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 1 005,05 $
Average target price 996,68 $
Spread / Average Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-4.90%1 038 727
LUCID GROUP, INC.-49.78%31 594
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.59%30 268
NIO INC.-45.77%28 381
LI AUTO INC.-30.44%22 691
XPENG INC.-52.57%20 462