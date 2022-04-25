Human rights groups raise hate speech concerns after Musk's takeover of Twitter

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Human rights groups on
Monday raised concerns about hate speech on Twitter and
the power that its takeover by Elon Musk would give the
billionaire after the self-described "free speech absolutist"
clinched a deal to take the social media platform private.
Musk, who is also chief executive of electric car maker
Tesla Inc, has described himself as a "free speech
absolutist" who has been critical of Twitter's policies of
moderating content on the platform. He has said Twitter needs to
become a genuine forum for free speech. In a statement after
securing the deal on Monday, Musk described free speech as "the
bedrock of a functioning democracy."
Twitter is not just another company, human rights advocates
noted. "Regardless of who owns Twitter, the company has human
rights responsibilities to respect the rights of people around
the world who rely on the platform. Changes to its policies,
features, and algorithms, big and small, can have
disproportionate and sometimes devastating impacts, including
offline violence," Deborah Brown, a digital rights researcher
and advocate at Human Rights Watch, told Reuters in an email.
"Freedom of expression is not an absolute right, which is
why Twitter needs to invest in efforts to keep its most
vulnerable users safe on the platform," she added.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on concerns raised by the groups.
"While Elon Musk is an ACLU card-carrying member and one of
our most significant supporters, there’s a lot of danger having
so much power in the hands of any one individual," Anthony
Romero, executive director at the American Civil Liberties
Union, told Reuters after the deal was announced.
Amnesty International said it was concerned about any
potential decision that Twitter may take after Musk's takeover
to erode enforcement of the policies and mechanisms designed to
moderate hate speech online.
"The last thing we need is a Twitter that willfully turns a
blind eye to violent and abusive speech against users,
particularly those most disproportionately impacted, including
women, non-binary persons, and others," Michael Kleinman,
director of technology and human rights at Amnesty International
USA, said on Monday.
