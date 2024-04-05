April 5 (Reuters) - Tesla has canceled the long-promised inexpensive car that investors have been counting on to drive its growth into a mass-market automaker, according to three sources familiar with the matter and company messages seen by Reuters.

The automaker will continue developing self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform, the sources said.

COMMENTARY:

CHRIS PIERCE, RESEARCH ANALYST, NEEDHAM & CO

"It shows that they (Tesla) need to kind of go back to the drawing board and figure out kind of what their next move is going to be because they're sitting on elevated inventories for the Model Y, which is their best-selling car."

"I just don't know that the full stuff driving robotaxi feature that Tesla sees is something consumers are ready for."

DAN IVES, ANALYST, WEDBUSH SECURITIES

"This would be a dark cloud moment for Tesla. Would be a nightmare if this was scrapped. This would be a major gut punch for the Tesla bull thesis over the next few years." (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala and Harshitha Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)