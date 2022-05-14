Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo
met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday in
Texas to discuss potential investments and technology,
Indonesia's government said in a statement.
The meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi,
came after a round of working-level discussions on a potential
investment in Indonesia's nickel industry and supply of
batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials told
Reuters.
Representatives from Tesla were in Indonesia last week for
meetings regarding a potential battery-related investment,
Indonesian officials and two people familiar with the talks have
said.
Tesla had no immediate comment.
Indonesia for years has been trying to secure a deal with
Tesla on battery investment and potentially for Musk's SpaceX
aerospace company.
Jokowi traveled from Washington, where he attended a meeting
of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN), to meet Musk at the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica,
Texas. He invited the billionaire to visit Indonesia in
November.
Jokowi is to host a summit of the Group of 20 big economies
in Bali in November. "Hopefully in November," the Indonesian
government quoted Musk as saying.
Musk said there could be room for "partnerships in many
things, because Indonesia has a lot of potential," the statement
said.
Indonesia has the world’s biggest nickel reserves, and
Jokowi is keen to develop a nickel-based EV industry at home -
from making nickel metal, to producing battery components and
assembling electric vehicles. In the past, he has also urged
Musk to consider a rocket launch site in Indonesia.
Two deals over the past month have given new momentum to
Jokowi’s push to develop an EV-related industry at a time when
global automakers have been scrambling to secure supplies of
battery materials and reduce their reliance on China.
A consortium led by South Korea’s LG Energy Solution Ltd
, the global No. 2 maker of EV batteries, announced
plans last month to invest $9 billion in Indonesia as part of a
deal that would include everything from nickel refining to
producing battery cells in Indonesia.
LG’s larger rival, China-based Contemporary Amperex
Technology, a Tesla supplier, announced a $9-billion
Indonesia investment in April.
(Reporting by Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Additional reporting
by Ed Davies, Norihiko Shirouzu, Gavin Maguire and Fransiska
Nangoy; Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by William Mallard)