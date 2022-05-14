Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
769.59 USD   +5.71%
05/14Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
RE
05/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
RE
05/13Elon Musk Says To Find Out Calculation Of Spam/Fake Accounts On Twitter My Team Will Do A Random Sample Of 100 Followers- Tweet
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks

05/14/2022 | 09:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement.

The meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi, came after a round of working-level discussions on a potential investment in Indonesia's nickel industry and supply of batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials told Reuters.

Representatives from Tesla were in Indonesia last week for meetings regarding a potential battery-related investment, Indonesian officials and two people familiar with the talks have said.

Tesla had no immediate comment.

Indonesia for years has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially for Musk's SpaceX aerospace company.

Jokowi traveled from Washington, where he attended a meeting of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to meet Musk at the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. He invited the billionaire to visit Indonesia in November.

Jokowi is to host a summit of the Group of 20 big economies in Bali in November. "Hopefully in November," the Indonesian government quoted Musk as saying.

Musk said there could be room for "partnerships in many things, because Indonesia has a lot of potential," the statement said.

Indonesia has the world’s biggest nickel reserves, and Jokowi is keen to develop a nickel-based EV industry at home - from making nickel metal, to producing battery components and assembling electric vehicles. In the past, he has also urged Musk to consider a rocket launch site in Indonesia.

Two deals over the past month have given new momentum to Jokowi’s push to develop an EV-related industry at a time when global automakers have been scrambling to secure supplies of battery materials and reduce their reliance on China.

A consortium led by South Korea’s LG Energy Solution Ltd , the global No. 2 maker of EV batteries, announced plans last month to invest $9 billion in Indonesia as part of a deal that would include everything from nickel refining to producing battery cells in Indonesia.

LG’s larger rival, China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology, a Tesla supplier, announced a $9-billion Indonesia investment in April. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Additional reporting by Ed Davies, Norihiko Shirouzu, Gavin Maguire and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 2.80% 414.8 End-of-day quote.-29.46%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 3.22% 400500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL) 0.77% 65.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SECURE, INC. 6.28% 965 Delayed Quote.-59.20%
TESLA, INC. 5.71% 769.59 Delayed Quote.-27.18%
All news about TESLA, INC.
05/14Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
RE
05/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
RE
05/13Elon Musk Says To Find Out Calculation Of Spam/Fake Accounts On Twitter My Team Will Do..
RE
05/13ELON MUSK : Bots or bucks? What's behind Musk's Twitter 'hold'?
RE
05/13Stocks rally, but still mark their 6th straight losing week
AQ
05/13US Stocks Close Higher Friday as FAANG Stocks Lift Markets
MT
05/13US Stocks Close Higher Friday as FAANG Stocks Lift Markets Higher After Volatile Week
MT
05/13Tesla, Occidental rise; New Relic, Merck fall
AQ
05/13SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Rally Friday as Investors Re-Embrace Growth Sectors
MT
05/13Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to Continue Making 'Hard Decisions' Amid Pending Takeover by ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 87 051 M - -
Net income 2022 12 788 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 797 B 797 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,94x
EV / Sales 2023 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 769,59 $
Average target price 985,76 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-27.18%797 303
LUCID GROUP, INC.-52.67%30 038
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-74.25%24 048
NIO INC.-54.83%23 647
LI AUTO INC.-32.02%22 173
XPENG INC.-54.66%19 562