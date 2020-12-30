Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Indonesia says $9.8 billion EV battery MOU agreed with LG Energy Solution

12/30/2020 | 01:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an LG logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia and a unit of South Korean firm LG Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on a $9.8 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery investment deal, the head of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board said on Wednesday.

The deal was signed on Dec. 18 and includes investments across the EV supply chain, the board head, Bahlil Lahadalia, told a news conference.

An official at LG Energy Solution, a unit of LG Group, South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, confirmed it had agreed an MOU but could not provide details or the deal's value. LG Group in Seoul referred Reuters to its affiliate.

Bahlil said the agreement made Indonesia the first country in the world to integrate the electric battery industry from mining to producing electric car lithium batteries.

"We have signed an MOU for the construction of an integrated electric battery factory from upstream to downstream," Bahlil said.

"Mines, smelters, precursors, cathodes, cars to recycling facilities will be built in Indonesia," he said, adding that the project will be located in North Maluku and Central Java.

Under the MOU, at least 70% of the nickel ore used to produce the EV batteries must be processed in Indonesia, he said.

Indonesia aims to start processing its rich supplies of nickel laterite ore for use in lithium batteries as part of a bid to eventually become a global hub for producing and exporting EVs.

Indonesia said earlier this month that U.S. automaker Tesla, will send delegations to Indonesia in January to discuss potential investment in a supply chain for its electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Bernadette Christina


© Reuters 2020
All news about TESLA, INC.
12/29Materials Slip As Weaker Dollar Offsets Covid Concerns - Materials Roundup
DJ
12/29S&P 500, Dow at record levels on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism
RE
12/29TESLA : Cowen & Co Raises Tesla's Price Target to $380 From $300, Maintains Mark..
MT
12/29MARKET CHATTER : Tesla Reportedly Taps Sichuan Yahua to Supply Battery-Grade Lit..
MT
12/29TESLA : Apple Music placeholder in Tesla software suggests imminent support
AQ
12/29Indian Indices Pare Gains; BCPL Railway Surges 17% to All-Time High
MT
12/28Wall Street climbs to record as fiscal aid bill signed
RE
12/28SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Leading Monday Markets Higher
MT
12/28SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Climbing on Monday
MT
12/28Auto Sales Set for Quarterly 34% Jump as Prices Climb to Record High Driven b..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 769 M - -
Net income 2020 1 274 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 527x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 631 B 631 B -
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 423,00 $
Last Close Price 665,99 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target -36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -86,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.696.01%631 292
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.89%212 603
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.81%99 991
DAIMLER AG17.87%76 660
BYD COMPANY LIMITED395.50%75 692
NIO LIMITED1,047.76%68 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ