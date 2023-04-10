Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
185.06 USD   -0.25%
02:41aDespite escalating tensions Beijing and Washington, Tesla opens brand new factory in Shanghai
AQ
02:10aIndonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
RE
04/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher at Start of the Week
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals

04/10/2023 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view of a nickel mining site of Vale in Sorowako

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will propose a free trade agreement for some minerals shipped to the United States so that companies in the electric vehicle battery supply chain operating in the country can benefit from U.S. tax credits, a senior minister said on Monday.

Washington has issued a new guidance for EV tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), requiring a certain value of battery components to be produced or assembled in North America or a free trade partner.

Indonesia does not have a free trade agreement with the United States, but its nickel products have increasingly become important in the battery supply chain.

The Southeast Asian country has been trying to leverage its nickel reserves, the world's biggest, to attract investment from battery and EV makers, including U.S. companies such as Tesla and Ford.

Asked about the new IRA guidelines, Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan, who has been spearheading efforts to attract U.S. companies, told a news conference Jakarta will propose a limited free trade agreement (FTA) with Washington.

"We do not have an FTA with them. Now we're proposing a limited FTA with them," Luhut said, adding that he would meet with Ford and Tesla executives to discuss the matter when he travels to the United States later this week.

Luhut's deputy, Septian Hario Seto, said the FTA proposal, which was still at an early stage, will likely be similar to the one the United States has signed with Japan for the critical mineral trade.

"It's the same in essence, that for critical minerals there will be free trade with requirements on processing, such as for nickel, aluminium, cobalt, copper," he said.

Last month, Ford signed an agreement with an Indonesian unit of Brazilian nickel miner Vale and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt to partner in a $4.5 billion nickel processing plant in Indonesia's Sulawesi island.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.28% 147.142 Real-time Quote.-2.19%
TESLA, INC. -0.25% 185.06 Delayed Quote.50.24%
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:41aDespite escalating tensions Beijing and Washington, Tesla opens brand new factory in Sh..
AQ
02:10aIndonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
RE
04/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher at Start of the We..
DJ
04/09Tesla Plans to Build Mega Factory for Energy Storage Product in Shanghai
MT
04/09News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/09Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Increasing Production Rapidly In Texas, California & ..
RE
04/09Tesla ceo elon musk says tesla is increasing production rapidly…
RE
04/09Twitter changes NPR label for third time in recent days
AQ
04/09Analysis-Heroes or villains: Short sellers' role in the U.S...
RE
04/09Reports : Tesla plans Shanghai factory for power storage
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 478 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 587 B 587 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
EV / Sales 2024 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 185,06 $
Average target price 210,75 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.50.24%586 513
LI AUTO INC.16.03%23 123
NIO INC.-7.59%14 889
LUCID GROUP, INC.12.74%14 089
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-21.49%13 415
XPENG INC.3.22%8 796
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer