Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong economic data.

Investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will engineer a "soft landing" by cooling inflation without hurting the labor market. Employers added 303,000 workers in March, eclipsing economists' expectations.

"So, with such strength in the labor market data, is a tectonic shift in our outlook in store?" said strategists at brokerage Jefferies. "Possibly. We are always careful not to put too much stock in a single month's worth of data or an individual print, especially a data point like payrolls that undergoes such significant month-to-month revision." Still, the Jefferies economists warned, the March data are consistent with longer-term strength in jobs data.

Tesla shares fell after a report that the electric-car maker scrapped plans for a lower-cost electric vehicle amid heated competition.

German manufacturing orders edged up in February, reflecting only a moderate rebound as demand for goods remains sluggish.

Startup Varda Space Industries, which is developing medicines and other materials for use in microgravity, raised $90 million in new venture capital to conduct a series of space missions in coming years.

