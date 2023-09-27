Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after surprisingly strong factory data.

Durable goods orders, or products such as cars designed to last three years or more, rose a stronger-than-expected 0.2% in August, lifted by higher defense spending related to Ukrainian war supplies.

"A positive surprise with durable goods data was initially viewed as good news for the economy and possibly stocks, but good news is actually bad news for equities," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group. "Signs of economic resilience will move the needle in possibly making the (Federal Reserve) deliver more rate hikes."

The Republican-controlled House and the Democratic-led Senate remained at loggerheads over how to fund the federal government, increasing the likelihood that the government would enter a shutdown this weekend.

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America issued "park outside" recalls for more than 3.3 million vehicles due to the risk of fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk warned that the United Auto Workers' demands could drive Ford, General Motors and Chrysler owner Stellantis to bankruptcy, as he appeared to criticize President Joe Biden for joining the picket line. Shares of GM and Ford slipped as the UAW warned it would again expand strikes on Friday.

