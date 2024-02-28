Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as a downward revision of economic growth estimates boded well for interest rates.

The growth of the U.S. economy in the fourth quarter was downgraded slightly to a 3.2% annual pace, reflecting somewhat slower buildup of inventories or unsold goods.

Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit in goods widened 2.6% to $90.2 billion in January, according to an initial Commerce Department estimate.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) has made an offer to congressional Democrats on an agreement that would temporarily keep the federal government fully operating beyond Friday, when funding is scheduled to lapse for some agencies.

Electric-car maker Tesla said it has finished designs for its long-delayed Roadster electric sports car and intends to begin shipments next year, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, in an apparent response to sports-car plans from Chinese rival Byd.

