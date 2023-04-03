Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:15:16 2023-04-03 pm EDT
194.84 USD   -6.08%
04:57pFactory Data Leave Equity Markets Mixed
MT
04:53pJury orders Tesla to pay $3.2 mln to Black ex-worker in US race bias case
RE
04:47pJury orders Tesla to pay $3.2 million to Black ex-worker in US race bias case
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JURY ORDERS TESLA INC TO PAY $3.175 MILLION TO BLACK FACTORY WOR…

04/03/2023 | 04:40pm EDT
JURY ORDERS TESLA INC TO PAY $3.175 MILLION TO BLACK FACTORY WORKER IN RACE DISCRIMINATION CASE


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:42pTesla must pay $175,000 to black u.s. worker for emotional distr…
RE
04:40pJury orders tesla inc to pay $3.175 million to black factory wor…
RE
04:40pTesla starts the year with record sales, but is the company growing fast enough?
AQ
04:32pManufacturing Data Leave Equity Markets Mixed
MT
04:13pS&P 500 ends higher as oil stocks rally; Tesla tumbles
RE
04:00pS&P 500 ends higher as oil stocks rally; Tesla tumbles
RE
03:59pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 517 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 659 B 659 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
EV / Sales 2024 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 207,46 $
Average target price 210,75 $
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.68.42%658 557
LI AUTO INC.22.30%24 374
NIO INC.7.79%17 367
LUCID GROUP, INC.17.72%14 711
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-16.01%14 351
XPENG INC.11.77%9 525
