Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is Twitter became a company

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Twitter founder and former chief
executive Jack Dorsey tweeted Thursday that he regrets the
social media platform became a company.
"The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a
company," Dorsey tweeted in response to a question about whether
Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned.
Dorsey stands to receive $978 million if the agreement for
billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.
When asked about what structure he wished Twitter would
operate under, Dorsey said that it should be "a protocol" and
that Twitter should not be owned by a state or another company.
If it were a protocol, Twitter would operate much like
email, which is not controlled by one centralized entity, and
people using different email providers are able to communicate
with one another.
Twitter is embroiled in multiple struggles.
The company has sued Musk for trying to walk away from his
$44 billion offer to buy Twitter. A former executive turned
whistleblower has accused Twitter of misleading federal
regulators about its security measures to protect against
hackers and spam accounts.
