    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:15 2022-08-25 pm EDT
295.75 USD   -0.45%
04:10pMusk gets limited Twitter data as judge rules requests "absurdly broad"
RE
04:00pNasdaq ends sharply up, fueled by Nvidia and Amazon
RE
03:55pJack Dorsey says his biggest regret is Twitter became a company
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is Twitter became a company

08/25/2022 | 03:55pm EDT
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Twitter founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted Thursday that he regrets the social media platform became a company.

"The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company," Dorsey tweeted in response to a question about whether Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned.

Dorsey stands to receive $978 million if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.

When asked about what structure he wished Twitter would operate under, Dorsey said that it should be "a protocol" and that Twitter should not be owned by a state or another company.

If it were a protocol, Twitter would operate much like email, which is not controlled by one centralized entity, and people using different email providers are able to communicate with one another.

Twitter is embroiled in multiple struggles.

The company has sued Musk for trying to walk away from his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter. A former executive turned whistleblower has accused Twitter of misleading federal regulators about its security measures to protect against hackers and spam accounts. (Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 863 M - -
Net income 2022 12 568 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 653 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 84,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 931 B 931 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,8%
