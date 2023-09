Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* JAGUAR- SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH TESLA TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO 12,000+ SUPERCHARGERS USING NORTH AMERICAN CHARGING STANDARD CONNECTOR

* JAGUAR- WILL ALSO SOURCE ADAPTERS FROM TESLA AND SUPPORT THE SUPPLY OF THESE TO I-PACE DRIVERS, ONCE AVAILABLE.

* JAGUAR- LUXURY ELECTRIC JAGUARS, LAUNCHING IN 2025, WILL INCORPORATE THE NACS CONNECTOR WITHOUT THE NEED FOR AN ADAPTER IN THE USA, CANADA AND MEXICO